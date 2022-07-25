Detox drinks, try these 3 natural options to cleanse your body

since we met Kendall Jenner’s diet in one day, we can’t stop thinking about its spectacular Body and how he manages to have a flat stomach and of envy. Within the many secrets that hides the Super model, we discovered that one of them is the one who drinks many cups of tea a day. But not just any tea, since this is a detox tea that helps you keep your abdomen flat and without inflammation.

And, there are many options that we have today to consume various types of tea that will help us reduce inflammation, stress level, burn calories and a perfect diuretic to eliminate all those substances that our body does not really need. , that is precisely what the model and socialite has left us. With that in mind, today we want to leave you with 3 natural options that will help you eliminate toxins that the body does not need and that will also burn calories.

Green Tea

It is no secret to anyone that the Green Tea start with this list, since it is the most popular options for people’s daily lives. Much is noted for his similarity with the coffee and for him great energy intake that it can have on health, which will be reflected in our work out and the fat burning during it. You will notice in a short time what we are talking about and how wonderful it will be. We do not recommend consuming it at night, because it will create the same effect as a Cup of coffee and it will keep you awake.

parsley tea

The parsley tea It is also another of the popular types of infusions to help you reduce a couple of sizes, consolidated as a natural diuretic, it will be ideal to eliminate everything that you do not need. In addition to this, you will have a detoxification of the body and a decrease in gastrointestinal disturbances. We recommend you drink 1 liter of tea for 1 day and do it only once a week, avoid if you are nursing or pregnant.

anise tea

The Anise tea turns out to be one of the best options for detoxification.n naturally, it has properties diuretics and can be used as a powerful complement to a detox diet. It is important to note that anise will help you remove all those unnecessary toxins from the body and it will be ideal to prevent fluid retention. We recommend you drink 4 cups during the day for 1 week.