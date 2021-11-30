Detox patches: what Japanese treatment is and how it works to purify the body starting from the feet

The detox patches to be applied at night under the feet are an alternative natural remedy well known in the East but which has long been popular all over the world (including Italy). But do they really work? What are the benefits and possible side effects?

When we talk about detox patches we refer to large patches that are applied on the soles of the feet before going to sleep with the aim of promoting detoxification of the organism which, through their action, can be able to better expel not only toxins but also heavy metals. They should be kept all night and then removed in the morning, thus giving this remedy enough time to act.

How they work and the benefits

The detox patches, which they may contain various active ingredients, they work as detoxifying packs that stimulate the lymphatic system during the night. Their action is useful in purifying the body obtaining a series of benefits on the skin, sleep, stress, pain reduction and more.

Manufacturers are convinced that detox foot patches, thanks to their detoxifying potential, can be useful in dealing with various ailments:

headache

depression

parasites

fatigue

insomnia

arthritis

pressure

cellulite

In Japan in particular it seems that these patches are particularly used and recommended, especially by monks who consider them useful for those who have an overload of toxins that leads to the appearance of certain symptoms. In fact, it is believed that the feet are a crucial point as they are full of nerve endings as well as our most direct connection with the earth.

According to ancient Japanese medical knowledge, the human body has over 360 acupuncture points and more than 60 are located right on the sole of the foot and reflect other parts of the body. Read also: Foot reflexology: how it works, benefits, foot map and points to massage

The testimony of an American man who used them under the supervision of experts in Japan is astounding. The patches after the first night were very black but, little by little, they became less and less and with the disappearance of the spots on the patches a whole series of symptoms that made him suffer were also gradually alleviated.

But this of course is just a testimony that cannot be indicative of whether or not these patches work in general.

Do detox foot patches really work?

There is actually nothing scientific to say that detox foot patches actually work and therefore are capable of removing toxins from the body.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has banned the Kinoki patch brand from selling various products advertised with advertisements reporting false scientific evidence that they work.

Kinoki claimed their foot patches removed harmful substances from the body, including: toxins, metabolic wastes, heavy metals, chemicals but the FTC has found no evidence to support those claims.

However, it seems that these patches can still contribute to a better quality of sleep and to reduce pain, thanks to some of the ingredients they contain.

For example, some companies sell detox foot pads that contain ginger, a substance useful for relieving the symptoms of osteoarthritis, as it has anti-inflammatory properties. A small 2014 study found that topical application of ginger can actually relax and warm the skin with a good effect on chronic osteoarthritis pain.

Some patches contain lavender essential oil instead. A 2015 study found that those with sleep problems can benefit from using lavender-based patches that improve the quality of sleep.

Tourmaline is another ingredient that some companies use in detox foot patches. This mineral can emit far infrared radiation (FIR) when it is in the form of a fine dust. There is evidence that tourmaline powder can reduce pain in rheumatoid arthritis sufferers and painful menstruation.

Side effects

Some detox patches contain wood or bamboo vinegar. The active ingredient of wood vinegar is pyroligneous acid which, when it comes into contact with the skin, can cause irritation and burns while the vapors can make you dizzy.

Then there is the risk, for predisposed people, of having an allergic reaction in response to the use of these patches.

Where to buy them

Detox patches can be found on sale in well-stocked health food stores but especially online.

In any case, looking for a remedy that detoxifies us from the outside is certainly not enough to purify us. First of all, you need to drink plenty of water, eat well and in general have a healthy lifestyle.

Source: Medical News Today

