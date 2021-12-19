Every day we are exposed to potential toxic agents for our body.

To expose ourselves, in a more or less voluntary way, it is ourselves, for example through nutrition.

Pollution, exposure for work reasons to harmful materials, cigarette smoke, the use of certain drugs can compromise our well-being.

Unfortunately, that’s not all.

The list of everything we use on a daily basis that could potentially cause harm to our health is really long.

For this reason it is essential to do everything in our power to eliminate excess toxins, by all means we have.

Obviously, one of the most effective and immediate is through the urine and therefore the daily intake of abundant liquids.

A good habit recommended not only in summer.

Detoxifying the blood is possible thanks to this small fruit, a true concentrate of health and well-being

Most of the toxic agents we come into contact with, in one way or another, accumulate in some organs.

Above all, kidney and liver.

But in this case it is also the blood that has the worst.

However, detoxifying the blood is possible thanks to this small fruit, a true concentrate of health and well-being.

We are talking about the alchechengi.

The fruit of the alchechengi is also known as Chinese lantern or Physalis and has the appearance of a yellowish berry.

The alchechengi is enclosed within delicate leaves, assuming an almost elegant appearance which also makes it a splendid ornamental plant.

Despite this, it is good to remember not to ingest the leaves which instead have a high toxicity.

The appearance is similar to a cherry tomato, if it were not for the color.

The flavor, on the other hand, is slightly sour and similar to that of a citrus fruit.

All the benefits of this extraordinary fruit

It is not the first time that we delve into the beneficial properties that we can find in the products that the earth gives us.

For example, we have discovered the often underestimated fruit that can protect against seasonal ailments, perfect for cakes and jams.

The same goes for the seasonal jam that improves mood and keeps bones and mind young, made with an extraordinary vegetable.

The alchechengi would therefore contribute to detoxification of the blood but not only.

In fact, it seems to have beneficial properties also on the eyes, the digestive system, the prostate and on diabetes.

It would also seem to be an excellent diuretic and anti-arthritic as well as anti-inflammatory as regards infections of the oral cavity.

In short, a real jewel of nature that we can also find online as well as in exotic fruit shops.

It is also a plant that can be easily grown independently to always have a gold mine of health at hand.