Deulofeu drags Udinese to Cagliari: black crisis for Mazzarri, at risk. The Serie A standings | First page

The Cioffi cure works. After stopping Milan on a draw following Gotti’s exoneration, Udinese drops poker in Cagliari in a match valid for the 18th day of the championship in A league, the penultimate in the second round and throughout the calendar year. Plunging the team of Mazzarri (bench at risk), who had also lost 4-0 against Inter at San Siro last Sunday and remains penultimate in the standings together with Genoa with 10 points. At the moment the safety zone is only two points higher, where there is Spezia, who play at home against Empoli on Sunday afternoon.

Mazzarri recovers Ceppitelli in defense and Nandez in midfield, but he still has to do without Walukiewicz, Ladinetti, Rog and Strootman. In attack alongside Joao Pedro is Pavoletti.

On the other hand Cioffi finds Samir, but cannot count on the suspended Success as well as the injured Pereyra.

The first half opened and closed under the sign of Udinese. She immediately took the lead thanks to Makengo’s first goal in Italy, freed from a Godin error. The doubling comes thanks to a right-up surgery Deulofeu’s punishment, which leaves Cragno di sasso.

Mazzari tries to shake his team with three changes in the interval: out of Carboni, Dalbert and Nandez; inside Caceres, Lykogiannis and Keita. But it is still the bianconeri to score with Molina. It rains in the wet in the Sardinian house: as if that were not enough, Marin is expelled for a double yellow card and leaves the team with ten men. Deulofeu scores one-two and rises to 6 goals in this championship. Tuesday Udinese play at home against Salernitana, while Cagliari (who came out amid the whistles of their fans, who contest company and team) go away to Juventus. President Giulini evaluates another change of coach: among the possibilities there is also that of recalling Semplici, who was sacked three months ago.

Cagliari 0-4 Udinese

GOAL: 4 ‘Makengo, 45’ and 70 ‘Deulofeu, 50’ Molina.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Ceppitelli (71 ‘Zappa), Godin, Carboni (46’ Caceres); Bellanova, Nandez (46 ‘Keita), Marin, Grassi, Dalbert (46’ Lykogiannis); Pavoletti (71 ‘Deiola), Joao Pedro. (Available Aresti, Radunovic, Altare, Faragò, Obert, Oliva, Pereiro). Herds Mazzarri.

UDINESE (3-5-2): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina (81 ‘Soppy), Arslan (75’ Jajalo), Walace, Makengo, Udogie (81 ‘Zeegelaar); Beto (87 ‘Samardzic), Deulofeu (75’ Pussetto). (Available to Padelli, Carnelos, De Maio, Perez, Nestorowski, Forestieri). Herds Cioffi.

Referee: Maresca, Imperiale and Lombardi assistants, Meraviglia fourth official, Mazzoleni and Raspollini in the Var.

Booked: Dalbert, Deulofeu, Bellanova, Becao.

Expelled: 67 ‘Marin (double yellow card).