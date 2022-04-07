Deus Ex Human Revolution: The script for the abandoned film adaptation resurfaces!

In the year 2000, the Ion Storm studio published one of the games most ahead of its time: Deus Ex. ‘Invisible War in 2004.

At the base of the film Deus Ex, the episode Human Revolution

After this date, nothing, or almost nothing, and the license seems to have been put aside. But in 2007, Square Enix and Eidos Montreal launched the development of a third opus, which takes place 25 years before the adventures of JC Denton and the game of Warren Spector. Wishing to stay in the vein of the first games, Eidos is setting up an FPS oriented towards role-playing and in which the player can act as he sees fit.

The immersive sim is back and in 2011, Deus Ex: Human Revolution was born with the main character Adam Jensen, dubbed in VO by Elias Toufexis. His “I never ask for this” will become famous, and we will find him in the skin of the character four years later with the release of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. Unfortunately, the sales on the classic marketing window are not enough, and the license is shelvedeven if a new episode was teased.

Back to the abandoned adaptation project

The case that interests us today brings us back to 2012, a few months after the release of Human Revolution. At that time, many leaks indicate that a movie, adapted from the game, was in the pipeline in Hollywood. Soon we learned that Scott Derrickson, to whom we owe the first film Doctor Strange and Sinisterwas to take care of this adaptation in the company of the screenwriter C. Robert Cargill. Unfortunately, the project quickly took a turn for the worse with the departure of Derrickson, too busy with Doctor Strange, and because of the reluctance of the CBS Films studios. Scott Kinney, development executive at Prime Universe Productions, told USA Today :

I don’t think I really understood the studio’s reasoning at the time. They said Deus Ex wasn’t the kind of movie they wanted to do or felt comfortable doing, that their overall strategy was moving from action movies like Dwayne Johnson’s Faster, that they had previously financed, to films more like The Duff. Of course, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill left the project for Doctor Strange (…). I’m really, really sad that CBS Films fumbled on this project because I believe Scott would have taken Deus Ex to finally make the first really good video game film adaptation. Their amazing work on Marvel’s Doctor Strange movie, which should/could have been the Deus Ex movie, implemented a “more than human” theme in a deft way that translated well into a movie. action-adventure for the general public. Replace the mysticism of Doctor Strange with the theme of transhumanism of Deus Ex, and we felt like we had all the ingredients (…)

A snippet of the script published!

We are not going to copy here all of the script snippet that was posted on the American site (see link at the bottom of the page), but several things should be noted. First of all, we find there the main lines of the introduction of Deus Ex: Human Revolution, with some small notable differences. In the game, Adam Jensen suffers heavy damage caused by the augmented people who attacked the laboratories of Sarif Industries, and his boss David Sarif, puts him back on his feet by implanting many technological improvements.

In the movie, it was planned that, to make the situation even more dramatic, it was Adam who would ask his boss for improvements cybernetics in order to save Megan, his partner (or ex-partner). Kinney also explains that every part of the script had been sent to the game developers so that they can make comments and propose new ideas:

Every line we wrote to pitch the script to studio executives was sent to the game developers for comment. Same for the screenplay, we received their notes on each version. Everyone seemed happy with the end result. Everyone. And that’s the tragedy.

The iconic scene where Adam drinks a glass of whiskey shirtless while cracking the glass was obviously in the game, as were some iconic locations in the game such as The Hive nightclub. However, if the plot reveals a film that could have been rated R, it was not intended to be. In 2012, Dead Pool hadn’t hit theaters yet, and most studios weren’t not interested in the idea of ​​giving a big budget to a film that would be reserved for adults. Anyway, the project was buried, and the chances of it being put back into production are almost non-existent.

