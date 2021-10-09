Deutsche Börse Launches ETNs on VanEck’s Solana and Polkadot From CoinTelegraph

Deutsche Börse launches ETNs on VanEck’s Solana and Polkadot
German stock market operator Deutsche Börse continues to add cryptocurrency derivatives by listing three new VanEck crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs).
On Tuesday, Deutsche Börse officially announced that VanEck’s new ETNs on Polkadot’s DOT, Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are now tradable on its digital exchange Xetra and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The new listings expand Deutsche Börse’s crypto ETN offering, as the company had already started offering similar products on cryptocurrencies such as (BTC), Ether (ETH), (BCH) and (LTC).
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.