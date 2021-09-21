Deutsche Börse launches ETNs on VanEck’s Solana and Polkadot

German stock market operator Deutsche Börse continues to add cryptocurrency derivatives by listing three new VanEck crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

On Tuesday, Deutsche Börse officially announced that i new ETNs by VanEck on DOT by Polkadot, Solana (SOL) and Tron (TRX) are now tradable on its digital exchange Xetra and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The new listings expand Deutsche Börse’s crypto ETN offering, as the company had already begun offering similar products on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC).

“All crypto ETNs tradable on Xetra are physically collateralised and listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,”Explains the announcement.

According to Deutsche Börse, investors can buy crypto ETNs in a similar way to stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without having to create crypto wallets. “Thanks to central clearing, institutional investors also benefit from significantly reduced risks in the settlement of transactions,Added the company.

Related: Deutsche Börse’s Eurex Debuts Bitcoin Futures Trading

VanEck indicated in its announcement that the new products follow previous exchange-traded product launches on Bitcoin and Ether:

“More ETNs have been launched to open the future cryptocurrency market to European investors. With this development, the established ETF provider further expands its role as a pioneer for innovative and future-oriented investment solutions. “

The news emerges as Deutsche Börse continues to actively expand the range of crypto derivatives supported on its platforms. On September 13, Deutsche Börse’s Eurex derivatives exchange debuted crypto derivatives trading with ETC Group’s Bitcoin (BTC) ETN product. In March of this year, Xetra launched ETC Group’s Ether ETP trading.