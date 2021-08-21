Deutsche Börse’s Eurex launches its own Bitcoin ETN futures

Eurex by Deutsche Börse, the leading European derivatives exchange, has announced the introduction of futures Exchange Traded Note (ETN) of Bitcoin so as to broaden the offer and satisfy the significant demand from institutional investors.

The initiative will bring the first regulated market in Europe on financial derivatives linked to Bitcoin.

This setting will allow investors to monitor Bitcoin price trends in a fully regulated environment, with centralized clearing and based on the transparency of the underlying ETN price.

Bitcoin ETN futures are cleared centrally like any other derivative traded on Eurex. The standard processes of clearing and Eurex risk management come into action, mitigating counterparty risk and reducing operating costs for market participants.

The start of the new contracts is scheduled for September 13 and will be based on the BTCE Bitcoin Exchange Traded Crypto, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Bitcoin’s ETN was equivalent to 1/1000 of Bitcoin at launch and will be traded in Euros.

Eurex is the marketplace of choice for the derivatives community around the world. It offers a wide range of international reference products and manages the most liquid bond markets of the moment with innovative solutions.

With Eurex Clearing, a leader among commercial credit clearing platforms (PCC), ensure the safety and integrity of the markets by setting global standards in risk management.

As for ETNs, observing the definition that we find on the official website of the Italian Stock Exchange, we can say that:

Exchange Traded Notes are financial instruments issued against the direct investment of the issuer of the underlying (other than commodities) or in derivative contracts on the same.

ETN and ETF in comparison

ETNs also have a better known cousin: the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). Both ETFs and ETNs are designed to track an underlying asset.

When you invest in an ETF, you are investing in a fund that holds the asset it tracks. Such an asset can be stocks, bonds, gold or other commodities or futures contracts.

Instead, an ETN is more like a bond, or unsecured debt note issued by an institution.

Analyzing the characteristics of these two tools, we see that ETNs have a significant advantage over ETFs as they lack tracking error. There are more than 7,000 ETFs currently on the market which are constantly monitored but due to the expense, investors will notice some divergence from the index they follow, making the fund underperform the index over time.

This, however, does not happen with ETNs. Since an ETN is not based on the buying and selling of underlying assets, expenses are not accumulated.

An ETN simply pays investors once the fund matures based on the price of the asset or index. There is no tracking error because the fund itself is not actively tracking.

Randolf Roth, member of the executive committee of Eurex, said:

“We are delighted to be the first regulated exchange to offer this innovative contract. The new Bitcoin ETN futures allow investors to trade and secure Bitcoin within Eurex’s proven trading and clearing infrastructure without the need to go to unregulated crypto venues or create a separate infrastructure, such as a crypto wallet. “

According to the company, BTCE has been one of the most traded contracts on Xetra since its introduction in June 2020. Deutsche Börse has expanded its innovative offering on Xetra, the German stock exchange’s reference telematic market, with additional ETNs on Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin.