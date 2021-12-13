Dev away from Bitcoin Core: also leaves Samuel Dobson

Another developer leaves Bitcoin Core. It is about Samuel Dobson, who announced his farewell via Twitter.

Samuel Dobson, the dev who leaves Bitcoin

The reasons for the abandonment of Samuel Dobson are to be found in the commitments associated with the doctorate.

In fact, he writes on Twitter:

“I’m officially stepping down as a Bitcoin Core maintainer. Serving as a wallet maintainer for the past three years has been an absolute privilege, and I want to thank my incredibly generous sponsor John Pfeffer (@jlppfeffer) for his support all along. I am sad to leave the role, but I can no longer dedicate the necessary time, as I am nearing the end of my PhD. It is only thanks to John and the support of my GitHub sponsors that I have been able to prioritize part-time Bitcoin work in the past few years. But now is the right time to go ”.

The tweets go on to thank not only John Pfeffer for the support he has given him, but for what he has done to finance the development of Bitcoin. Words of appreciation are also reserved for the other devs who shared the experience on Bitcoin Core with him.

Finally, Dobson makes an appeal:

“While I am here, I will make another appeal to any person or company that benefits from Bitcoin development in any way – please consider supporting a developer financially! Open source projects are hard to survive, and it’s an amazing way to help even if you don’t know how to code. “

Where Bitcoin can go

Samuel Dobson does not stop believing in Bitcoin, even if from what he says, he now lacks the time to devote himself to BTC. But he remains convinced of the project, so much so that he writes, in the last tweet:

“I’ve learned so much in the past few years, and I hope this isn’t the end of my Bitcoin development journey. There is an incredible amount of talent in the development of Bitcoin and Lightning, and I can’t wait to see where it goes. “

Farewells to Bitcoin Core

Samuel Dobson’s is the second goodbye to Bitcoin Core in a short time. Last October he had dropped out Jonas Schnelli, for all other reasons. In fact, one of the reasons for its abandonment was the increase in the number of legal risks that developers run.

Which also explains why Satoshi Nakamoto chose to remain anonymous.

However, the Bitcoin project continues. Suffice it to say that there are well on Github at the moment 848 contributors, twenty more than two months ago, that is when he left Schnelli.

And this suggests that Bitcoin’s development is destined to grow and progress further.