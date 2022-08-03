Dev Patel intervenes and defuses knife fight in Australia

Witnessing a knife fight outside a grocery store in Adelaide, Australia, Dev Patel stepped in to put an end to it.

In a statement to varietya spokesperson for the Slumdog Millionaire star has confirmed reports that the actor was at the scene when a knife fight broke out in Adelaide, and intervened.

Monday, 7News reported that a man and woman were fighting outside a grocery store in the Australian city when the woman stabbed the man in the chest.

The injured should survive.

“We can confirm that last night in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation which was already taking place outside a grocery store,” Dev Patel’s spokesperson told Variety.



“Dev acted on his natural instincts to try to defuse the situation and end the fight. The group luckily managed to make it and stayed behind to make sure the police and ambulance arrived. »

The statement emphasizes that “there are no heroes in this situation and, unfortunately, this specific incident highlights a larger systemic problem of marginalized members of society who are not treated with the dignity and respect ‘they deserve… The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is getting (just because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to show some compassion determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who have been involved, but the community as a whole.”

Rumors that Dev Patel has moved permanently to Adelaide with his girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey, who is from there, have not been confirmed.

