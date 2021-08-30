Deva Cassel and her Luca like Amal and George Clooney: in Venice it is … Love

What do they have in common Deva Cassel And Luca Salandra with and George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney? Love in Venice, of course. Let’s clear the field of doubts and insinuations. As you can see from the photo above it is simply a play on words. And by motorboat.

Deva Cassel in Venice with Luca and mother Monica Bellucci

The 16-year-old daughter of Monica Bellucci And Vincent Cassel was among the protagonists of the event organized by Dolce & Gabbana in Laguna (SEE ALL THE PHOTOS HERE). And she arrived accompanied by her mother, her little sister Leonie. And by Luca Salandra. The model we had already told you about and which seems to have been frequent for some time.

The Amore motorboat

To move between the streets and canals of Venice, Deva Cassel has chosen a very special motorboat. Which is called Love. Not a medium like the others. And which is particularly popular among the stars who land in Piazza San Marco.

Like George Clooney and Amal Clooney many years ago

Because if you seem to have seen it before, you have a good memory! The speedboat, in fact, is the same one used by George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney during the weekend they got married. It was September 27, 2014. And the newlyweds greeted the crowd that had come to peek at the wedding of the year. There was no more appropriate means of transport for the occasion… Look at the gallery below.

Does it bode well for the future love life of the diva Deva?

