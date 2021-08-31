Deva Cassel enchants Venice: Monica Bellucci’s daughter parades in Piazza San Marco

Venice – Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren, Monica Bellucci, Heidi Klum, Vin Diesel, Zoe Soldana, Puff Daddy and Sharon Stone: one parade of stars for the first fashion show in Piazza San Marco in Venice which bears the signature of Dolce & Gabbana. “We have chosen a place of sublime beauty, the perfect setting for an extraordinary event”, commented the stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. One of the most famous places in the world, between the Doge’s Palace and the Marciana Library, has become this evening, just before sunset, a red catwalk, suspended between dream and reality, offering unique tailored creations, inspired by the glories of the Doges and the Carnival. – seventeenth century.

The models, about a hundred, arrived from the sea, in gondola, accompanied by gondoliers dressed in special uniforms, classic but signed by D&G: white and blue striped t-shirts with sparkling sequins. Among the models, stole the show Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, who with an elegant red dress attracted attention. Other VIP daughters like Leni Klum, daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore. The girls wore silks and brocades, dresses with precious embroideries and fabrics, touching the two famous granite columns of San Teodoro and San Marco, further testifying the extraordinary nature of this unique glimpse in the world. Before the actual parade, a show on the theme of the Venetian carnival directed by Marco Balik.









