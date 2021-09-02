Deva Cassel with her boyfriend in Venice

Young and deeply in love Deva Cassel and Luca Salandra showed up together in Venice, where the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival opened. With the blessing of mother Monica Bellucci present at the Lido and father Vincent Cassel, the beautiful 17 year old in the lagoon Dolce & Gabbana Haute Couture fashion show, won the affection of all the fans.

Di Luca, born on 23 September 2004 in France, in reality not much is known. But he is also a model. Clean face, long brown hair. Introvert type, they say. Unless we talk about his love for the adored Deva, it makes no secret of that. In fact, on his Instagram profile there are numerous shots, made by him. Great lover of photography. And the eldest daughter of Cassel and Bellucci is the undisputed muse.

The couple has been dating since July last year, a fatal summer spent between St. Tropez and Biarritz. After the winter they are more accomplices than ever. They arrived in the lagoon aboard the Amore motorboat. The same one chosen by George Clooney and Amal on their wedding day in 2014. It will surely also bring good to the two beautiful boys. And as the saying goes: “if they are roses, they will bloom”.

(Photo Getty Images)