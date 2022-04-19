devastated, he announces the death of his newborn

This is very sad news announced by Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Gerogina Rodriguez. Monday, April 18, the couple shared a tragic message on their respective Instagram accounts. Their newborn unfortunately did not survive.

The two lovers – in a relationship for six beautiful years – were preparing to welcome twins. If their little girl was born healthy, her brother died at birth. Already parents of four children (the eldest Cristiano Junior, their daughter Alana, and the twins Eva and Mateo), the couple announced this difficult news in a press release.

In comments, fans and friends of the family sent their condolences to the announcement of the death: “I’m so sorry my friend”, “This news breaks my heart. My deepest condolences to you and your family”or ” Courage “can we read under its publication.

“Our little boy. You are our angel. »

In his text, written with his partner, Cristiano Ronaldo announces with pain the death of his son and indicates that he knows “the greatest pain any parent can feel”. “It is with the greatest sadness that we have to announce that our baby has died”he begins before thanking the medical teams who accompanied the couple in this ordeal.

Cristiano Ronaldo admits that “Only the birth of our daughter gives us the strength to live this moment with hope and happiness”, and allows the family not to sink into sadness. The footballer continues his message by asking that his family be left private during the time of mourning: “We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for our privacy at this difficult time. “. Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez send a message to their deceased baby: “Our little boy. You are our angel. We will always love you. »