“Devastating damage, inserted 6 plates and 18 screws in the face”: successful operation for Osimhen, he will be out for at least three months

It was not an easy operation, because the impact with Skriniar created “devastating damage” and “to recompose fractures I had to enter six plates and well eighteen screws“. Gianpaolo Tartaro, the surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen, recounts the intervention he had to perform after the violent impact between the Nigerian striker of the Naples and the defender ofInter during the match on Sunday evening at San Siro. Osimhen will have to stand still for “about 90 days“, Wrote the Campania club. A prognosis of at least three months that will force him to miss the big match against Milan and also the January appointment in Africa Cup of Nations.

A long but necessary stop because it was not “a simple invoice to the cheekbone, but also interested different bones of the face“, Explained the Tartar surgeon a 1 Station Radio. In total there were twenty fractures to be reconstructed: “an intervention of reduction And restraint of multi-fragmentary and displaced fractures of themalar bone, bow and knob zygomatic, the floor and the side wall of theorbit, and suture diastasis frontal-zygomatic – Napoli made known in a note – The synthesis of bone stumps was made with titanium plates and screws. The player is fine and will stay in observation for a few days”.

Osimhen “ended up as under a press“, Tartaro explained to CalcioMercato.it. “It wasn’t a trauma from impact, but by compression: the kinetic force generated by the crushing of Osimhen’s face against Skriniar’s has created devastating damage ”. For this reason the surgeon invites caution: “Let’s see how the situation evolves, we have taken a wide range. Let’s see how the orbit and nerve respond: the eye socket has narrowed. The eye has come out of its socket, let’s go with lead feet ”. Even the solution of a mask to return to the field is not easily practicable: “This mask that we make today is supported where there is the fracture. We have to study a mask suitable for Victor’s conformation, it is not such a trivial matter, quite the contrary. There is a nerve there, all very complicated ”, concluded Tartaro.