devastating fire, the family farm in ashes

A hellfire almost completely destroyed the family farm of Jennifer Lawrence, last Friday night. The place is located in Kentucky and hosts a summer camp for children called Camp Hi-Ho, as well as living and working spaces for the use of the family of the actress, heroine of The Hunger Games series. An office, an apartment, a riding stable, a climbing wall, an arts center and an infirmary were devoured by the flames.

The fire, visible for miles, required the intervention of nearly 30 firefighters, and reduced the plant to ashes. Unfortunately, thanks to the unfortunate geographical position of the farm, which, being isolated in the countryside, does not have access to sufficient water resources to quench the fire. In the absence of hydrants available on site, half a dozen fire trucks were required. The cause of the fire, for the moment unknown, is being investigated.

The farm represents an inestimable loss to Jennifer Lawrence

And if fortunately no person and no animal lost their lives, Jennifer Lawrence and his family are devastated by the loss of the farm, whose sentimental value is inestimable. The actress Oscar herself worked there as a nurse, before her career exploded and then returned to visit a few times, even as a celebrity. In a facebook post the family said:

We are deeply grateful that no person or animal was hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and the memories enclosed within these walls, ”adding that“ words cannot describe the pain we feel.

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is reduced to ashes-Photo Credits: TMZ

Blaine Lawrence, Jennifer Lawrence’s brother and owner and manager of the farm, has appealed for community aid via fundraisers. He also asked families to re-enroll in the camp, which he will refurbish, whatever the cost.

Sara Livrieri

