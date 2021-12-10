Developer pays anyone who plays his video game in Bitcoin. Is it madness?

The creator of an upcoming title has chosen to pay its users if they decide to play his product continuously, making it as strange as it is out of the box when treated objectively.

Lately they are being released more and more games especially towards the end of December where the various manufacturers, they think they can do a very good one launch in view of the fact that people want to buy new titles to try.

And this, perhaps, could be the case since, it developer, proposes one solution really original and that interested anyone who learned of it. In fact, imagine being able to earn some money playing a videogame: seems impossible, right? With this title, in reality, we can do it.

Goals and style of play

As we know many players they spend money on money in the various most famous games around, buying skin, weapons, objects costum and so on, making the gameplay more interesting both for himself and for anyone who admires these special changes.

The developer of a game, that is David Hernandez, thinks in a really different way than everyone else: he would like to give his users the possibility of being able to obtain money earning directly from his video game, which makes this project a original initiative.

It was proposed via its new title called Sword of the Magi, with which it will be possible to accumulate gods real money playing it from your PC or mobile phone. The creator also claims it will be a mix of Legend of Zelda And Final Fantasy, so we understand that it will have a design pretty basic overall.

David Hernandez, thanks to a software from transfer, he will pay his own users with cryptocurrencies: a session of oneNow will correspond, for example, to one thousand tokens totals. On this he tells us that: “Just like any other game, the player will have to progress through the story, earn experience points and rewards. This will allow him to earn the currency“.

It might seem like a game already revised and that would have nothing more from to offer compared to the others: there are currently gods similar titles and who can make them available functionality of this product.

However, what differentiates Sword of the Magi from all others is that it does not require any initial fund to leave, users can therefore simply invest their money playing or, if they want, they can retire the cryptocurrencies earned by cashing them out.

The game will make its official launch onDecember 11th, in addition we know that the developer has funded theearly exit of Sword of the Magi thanks to a campaign crowdfunding and the sale of digital works of art. In summary, he hopes to be able to reach the quota of as quickly as possible $ 250,000.