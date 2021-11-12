developers have tough skin, Diamond and Pearl’s graphics are improved

On the occasion of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon, Stephen Totilo interviewed JC Smith, Consumer Marketing Director of The Pokemon Company, who also talked about the pressure the development team faces in continuing the franchise and legacy of a beloved brand for over two decades.

Speaking of the lukewarm reception received by Pokemon Sword and Shield and the criticisms leveled at technical department of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Smith makes it known that “the development team has often faced very difficult situations. They have hard skin now, much more so than many other people.“

Game Freak and other Pokemon game developers regularly listen to player feedback and criticism, however Smith points out it is very important that creatives carry out their vision without being frightened by any criticism or controversy that could arise as a result of choices other than those that the community expects. It is essential to find a good balance between the authors’ vision and the needs of the public and for this reason working on the Pokemon franchise is not easy, says JC Smith.

Linking back to Pokemon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokemon Center has released three screenshots from the final game that show improved graphics compared to that of the previous trailers shown by The Pokemon Company. Have you already seen our new Pokemon video? We reveal what changes in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes compared to the original Nintendo DS.