Developers on SOL, MATIC, ADA & Co grow more than on ETH

In terms of the number of developers, blockchain platforms known in the crypto community as “Ethereum Killers” are growing at a faster rate than Ethereum (ETH) has done at similar times in its history. However, Ethereum is still by far the largest ecosystem, keeping 30% of the full-time developers who have joined crypto technology since 2017.

According to a recent report from the crypto research firm Electric CapitalThe number of Solana (SOL) monthly active developers grew the most between December 2020 and December 2021, increasing by a factor of 4.9x. Following this, NEAR saw growth of 4x, Polygon (MATIC) more than 2x, and Cardano (ADA) nearly doubled its monthly active developers.

Similarly, even small ecosystems (those with fewer than 300 developers) have seen huge growth figures over the past year.

“Terra, ICP, Fantom and Harmony all quadrupled their developers in 2021. Both Avalanche and Algorand grew their developers 3x,” the report said.

The report pointed out that there are over 18,000 monthly active developers engaging in open source crypto and Web 3.0 projects, while there were over 34,000 new developers last year. Of this count, more than 4,000 monthly active open-source developers work on Ethereum, and around 680 work on Bitcoin (BTC).

According to the report, the largest developer ecosystems in crypto and Web 3.0 technology are Ethereum, Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), Solana, Bitcoin, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), NEAR, Avalanche, Tezos (XTZ), Polygon and Cardano – each with over 250 monthly active developers.

That said, the report found that,

“Ethereum continues to have the largest ecosystem of tools, applications and protocols, and is 2.8 times larger than the second largest ecosystem. One in five new developers entering Web3 are working on Ethereum.”

As the second largest ecosystem, Polkadot is estimated to have around 1,500 developers in total. Two other large ecosystems, Cosmos and Solana, are estimated to have around a thousand each.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin averaged more than 600 monthly active developers in December 2021, and has more than 100 new developers arriving in the ecosystem every month.

Monthly active developers on the Web3

Despite the record growth of developers in Web 3.0, it must be considered that the ecosystem still holds a small portion of software engineers globally.

“Less than 1,000 full-time developers are responsible for more than $ 100 billion of total value locked in smart contracts,” the report said.

To get the results for their report, Electric Capital used approximately 500,000 code repositories (archives) and 160 million code commits, which are revisions or updates between crypto projects.

