Developing a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that they are working on two scripts for the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean, one of them with Margot Robbie.

margot robbie is a figure who is on an incredible rise within the film industry, having participated in titles such as The wolf of Wall Street either Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. His role within the DC Extended Universe, where he knew how to imprint an eccentric and striking personality on the most adorable psycho in that world: Harley Quinn. Adding this actress to any project is smart!

Meanwhile, the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean has not been making waves lately, with its protagonist Johnny Depp involved in a judicial show such as the trial for defamation that he makes to his ex-wife Amber Heard who accused him of gender violence. It seems that the fate of the pirate Jack Sparrow could well be linked to the legal resolutions that determine the future of his interpreter.

Will Margot Robbie be a pirate?

Jerry Bruckheimerthe producer of the franchise in which personalities of the stature of Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Kiera Knightley and Penélope Cruz acted, assured in a conversation with The Sunday Times who are currently working on two scripts for pirates of the caribbean 6. one gazes at margot robbie as the protagonist, the other does not. Perhaps they are waiting for the resolution of the trial of Johnny Depp and in that case Jack Sparrow would return to the saga for his sixth entry.

In the last 5 years there has been talk of different alternatives for Pirates of the Caribbeana title based on a popular theme park attraction in Disney. One is a reboot by the filmmaker of Chernobyl: Craig Mazin. The other is a film announced in June 2020 with the actress margot robbie at the head of the project with books Christina Hodsonthe screenwriter of birds of prey and old acquaintance of the interpreter of Harley Quinn.

Jerry Bruckheimer never clarified in his interview if the scripts to continue with the story of Pirates of the Caribbean in the cinema correspond to the previously mentioned projects in charge of Craig Mazin and Christina Hodson. Nor did he make any reference to the legal situation of Johnny Depp and his possibility of returning as Jack Sparrow if he achieves a legal victory over Amber Heard. We will have to wait!