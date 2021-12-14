Developing DeFi on Bitcoin is possible

The first-mover advantage in decentralized finance has served Ethereum well, but not necessarily its users at this current stage. Fortunately for them, there are others alternatives for the DeFi market – included Bitcoin, which could be the answer the DeFi market needs to solve many of its challenges.

DeFi on Bitcoin is what the market needs

Ethereum has done a lot to revolutionize the financial market, and it is already forming waves in the world of traditional finance. Decentralized finance, or DeFi unlocked great potential, but, being in its infancy, it is not without challenges. There Ethereum network has encountered scalability problems as DeFi has become more and more popular, which is not good news for current network participants – especially small users. Miners, meanwhile, sometimes earn around five or six times as much Bitcoin miner.

To develop DeFi ecosystems on Bitcoin it may not seem intuitive at first, but a quick consideration of the idea makes it clear just how useful it can be. Imagine being able to access the breadth of DeFi services only from a Bitcoin wallet through a sidechain; this could fundamentally redefine the way users look at crypto and DeFi.

After all, most of the DeFi value is already denominated in Bitcoin: there are more than 250,000 wBTC, 15,600 RENBTC on Ethereum 2,600 rBTC (Rootstock) and 3,300 L-BTC (Liquid network). At current prices, Bitcoin peg-ins are worth around $ 13 billion.

This is even more important when you consider the fact that many services are migrating away from Ethereum due to the high costs of gas which are not sustainable. Just look the increase in activities on Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Solana, Cardano, and other smart contract networks – developers and users are moving in this direction because they want more sustainable and secure networks to work with.

Ethereum will inevitably have to address these issues to achieve widespread levels of commercial adoption. Either way, the industry is about to see a big shift in how we interact with the DeFi market, and pioneering projects and forward-thinking developers will be looking for solutions such as those proposed by developers such as Mintlayer.

Why build on Bitcoin?

The potential of building DeFi on Bitcoin has sparked the interest of projects such as Mintlayer, which he seems particularly interested in leverage Bitcoin’s security and second tier solutions to facilitate the growth of the DeFi market.

For example, consider asset tokenization, which is one of the most widely discussed applications in the DeFi market. While portraying real estate, stocks, and precious metals as digital assets has enormous benefits, it also has enormous challenges. The legal nature of these can vary significantly from country to country.

Mintlayer’s ACL allows users to adjust the rules governing issued assets to suit various jurisdictional requirements. But the real advantage of Mintlayer is that it is trying to build a DeFi ecosystem on a blockchain – Bitcoin.

Mintlayer is building one second level sidechain that it does not need a specific gas token, allowing the direct exchange of Bitcoin for tokenized assets. Since Bitcoin is the most popular and safest cryptocurrency in the world, this has advantages that are immediately noticeable.

The sidechain has another quite compelling feature – provides tools to migrate from other blockchains such as Ethereum smart contracts to a new WASM environment (the same used by Polkadot, which already has a tool to migrate Solidity’s smart contracts).

This makes it much easier for developers to get going and quickly build communities on the largest blockchain for users and market caps.

Mintlayer’s approach to building on Bitcoin

The idea of ​​making Bitcoin more robust by facilitating development is not new, as there are a few other solutions on the market such as Rootstock, Liquid or Stacks.

Rootstock is an EVM compatible Ethereum clone that uses rBTC – Bitcoin wrapped (wrapped) which are mainly held in custody by Coinswitch and merged mining. Liquid instead uses Nakamoto’s consensus to build a sidechain with a peg-in bridge to BTC, run by a federation of 15 entities holding Bitcoin in a multisignature (if more than 4 are missing, there is a backup recovery key held by Blockstream). Stacks is another sidechain that plans to work with a BTC bridge operated by TokenSoft.

Mintlayer, on the other hand, claims to be the sidechain with the most genuine connection with the Bitcoin blockchain itself. While it is possible to peg-in BTC, the main focus here is direct interoperability between tokens issued on Mintlayer and Bitcoin, which is possible thanks to the sidechain architecture, making use of UTXO and Bitcoin Script.

The ecosystem of Mintlayer tokens – such as equity tokens or stablecoins issued on the sidechain – will also be compatible with the Lightning Network, perfect for scaling if both parties are connected with a channel on the mainchain (BTC) and the sidechain Mintlayer.

To secure atomic swaps and lightning swaps, each Mintlayer block is directly linked to a BTC block and the protocol also makes use of an integrated checkpointing system, which creates a snapshot of the Mintlayer blockchain in Bitcoin. These checkpoints are consolidated (considered valid by the entire network) after a week of Bitcoin blocks created on it. This wards off threats typical of PoS systems, such as long-range attacks.

Essentially, Mintlayer is a Bitcoin wallet with true, non-pegged BTC, which allows for additional functionality to boot.

The future of DeFi on Bitcoin

Being able to use Bitcoin in the DeFi market has significant immediate benefits that any serious developer and user base should at least consider as a viable option. Although Ethereum has begun to establish itself as the leading decentralized application platform, it is high time the market saw that Bitcoin is the ideal blockchain for some of its most celebrated features.

Bitcoin has greater security (due to its healthy decentralized distribution of tens of thousands of public nodes) and could very effectively serve as a foundation for the DeFi market in the near future. As the most valuable, most used and most respectable blockchain network, with decentralized enforcement capability, nothing can stop Bitcoin from reigning supreme as the ultimate blockchain solution. This transition would serve both users and developers, and with the innovative solutions provided by Mintlayer, it could help bring DeFi to a much higher level of commercial adoption.