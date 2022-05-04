“Developing in Spain is not viable”

Sara Calderón, family doctor in London.

The current working conditions of the Primary Care are ‘pushing’ the new Family Medicine specialists to start an adventure in the Foreign in search of a professional development that in Spain they see as impossible due to the current collapse of the first level of care. More and more people decide on this change of scene, something that the General Council of Official Medical Associations (CGCOM) sees with concern before the shortage of professionals that the specialty lives and the risk that this supposes to give continuity to the generational change.

To try to reduce this exodus of professionals, the medical organization has launched a poll in order to know the reasons why they left and the conditions that must be met for their return. At the head of this project is Sarah Calderon, a family doctor trained in Granada who currently works as a specialist in the XX Place Health center, located in the London neighborhood of Tower Hamlets. At the same time, he does research at the Center for Primary Care and Public Health at Queen Mary University of London. A combination that, according to him, in an interview with Medical Writing, It is “impossible” in Spain. In addition, the specialist addresses the process of going abroad, the details of the survey of emigrated doctors and what has to happen for them to return.

Why have you decided to do the survey to family doctors who have emigrated?

The study was born from the hand of several family doctors trained in Spain, and who currently work abroad linked to the Queen Mary and Imperial universities in London (United Kingdom) and Amsterdam UMC (Netherlands). The objectives are to identify the reasons why Family Physicians trained in Spain decide to migrate abroad and also to explore the possible barriers to their return to Spanish Primary Care. We trust that the results can contribute to the development of effective retention and hiring policies for family doctors.

Is the ultimate goal to find out the conditions to return?

Indeed, on the one hand, why are we leaving and, on the other hand, what would have to change not only for us to return but also so that future professionals do not have to leave. Spanish Primary Care should be an attractive and stimulating work space for its professionals.

Do you have preliminary data from the surveys?

Not yet. In short, the Collegiate Medical Organization (OMC) will begin with the dissemination of the questionnaire. The available literature identifies a combination of “push” factors in relation to possible shortcomings in the country of origin, and “pull” factors related to better conditions and opportunities in the destination countries. Frequently, the factors are multiple and include personal reasons, economic reasons, related to professional development, management and organization of the health system, or the prestige and social recognition of professionals. However, most of the studies investigate the mobility or migration of health professionals in general, without distinguishing between specialties, such as, for example, Family and Community Medicine. We trust that our study will help shed light on this.

“Since 2010, 4,178 specialists have migrated, which represents some 1,252 family doctors”

The survey is aimed at family doctors who emigrated from Spain after 2010 to any country, that is, both in Europe and outside Europe. In fact, the WTO has distributed it to all family doctors who have requested certificates of suitability since 2010.

Do you know then how many family doctors have left in the last decade?

This is very interesting. We only have estimates. The WTO annually publishes a report with the number of suitability certificates issued, which are around 4,000. Of which, approximately 30 percent are requested by Family doctors. However, not all those who request the certificate end up leaving and, in addition, more than one certificate can be issued per person, since they expire after three months and one must be requested for each country to which one is considering emigrating. So it’s not very accurate. In contrast, if we look at the data published by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), whose primary source is the receiving countries, we see that since 2010 4,178 specialists have migrated. If we assume that approximately 30 percent are family doctors, we would be talking about 1,252 family doctors in the last decade.

Is it an alarming fact?

It is important, no doubt. There is a problem of lack of Family and Community Medicine specialists in Spain that has worsened during the pandemic. In addition, medium-term projections are of a large deficit. Although the departure of professionals from Spain may seem insignificant in quantitative terms, it is an important indicator of the seriousness of the employment situation in the country. It indicates that Spanish primary care is not an attractive (or sufficient) professional destination for its professionals, which affects generational change and its sustainability in the short, medium and long term.

“Primary is not an attractive or sufficient professional destination for its professionals. This affects generational change and sustainability in the short-medium term”

Of course. Unless the working conditions in Primary Care in Spain improve, the Family doctors who have left will not return, many will be forced to leave, and what is more serious, fewer and fewer doctors will choose to be Family specialists.

Why did you leave?

I finished my residency in Granada in 2017 and moved to London (United Kingdom) in 2018. It was due to lack of funding and infrastructure for research, along with the impossibility of combining it with the clinic. Doing a doctorate or doing research in Primary School in Spain usually means doing it in your free time and with limited resources. Also, when I finished my residency there were no long-term contracts or flexibility to combine it with other professional ambitions, such as teaching or research. In the UK I was offered a scholarship to do research, access to a multidisciplinary PC department and the possibility of combining it with clinical practice. Currently, I work 2 days a week in a health center and 3 at the university, where I combine teaching medical students with research.

Is it just a matter of time or are there more details that matter?

It is also a question of financing and infrastructure. Here there are multidisciplinary PC departments in all medical schools and consolidated links between health centers and universities. While in Spain in many Universities there are no AP departments or they lack sufficient resources and budget.

If you could go back, would you go back?

Yes, I would go again. If I had had funding, university departments of multidisciplinary PC in any Faculty of Medicine and the possibility of combining it with clinical assistance in a health center, I would have stayed. We are young people who want to give their best and unfortunately in Spain we cannot. While I see how British family doctors do not have to go anywhere to develop professionally.

“In research and teaching, going abroad in certain countries offers many opportunities for that professional development that many of us pursue”

Leaving is not an alternative for everyone, far from it. It is a very personal decision. Of course you sacrifice many things when you leave. Each experience is different and not everything is a bed of roses. There are things that are very satisfying and others that are much less so. Ideally, no one would have to be in the position of leaving.

Does it look prettier than it is?

There are positive and negative aspects. Professionally, in research and teaching, going abroad in certain countries offers many opportunities for that professional development that many of us pursue. But this comes at a cost, and I would certainly prefer to practice in Spain. In the end, you work in a language that is not yours, in a foreign country, with a different culture, and away from your family and loved ones.

Is the cost to pay too high or is it worth it?

In my case, I think the experience has been worth it. It has undoubtedly contributed to my professional development and I am confident that, if one day I return, everything I have learned can also revert to the improvement of Primary Care in Spain. That has served to move forward.

What conditions must be met for it to return?

Possibilities to develop my work satisfactorily and progress in my professional career, both in the field of care and in research and teaching. I would need opportunities to do research in multidisciplinary Primary Care university departments, for the presence of Family Medicine to increase in medical schools and to be able to combine research and teaching for students and residents with my clinical work. He would need to have access to a long-term contract in a health center and for the assistance conditions to improve. Ultimately, I would need a strengthened Primary Care, which would allow me to carry out my work in the best possible way and develop professionally.