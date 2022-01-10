development almost completed, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

Starfield it seems to be in the final cleaning phase general and final improvements to be applied, while the actual content development would be completed, according to reports from SKULLZI, a Twitter and YouTube account that, for years, has practically specialized on the rumors related to Bethesda.

It is therefore a rumor that it is impossible to verify at the moment, but from his it must be said that SKULLZI has stood out, in recent months, for having anticipated various information that later turned out to be true, as well as some of the various images of the alleged 2018 build of Starfield, which have not yet been confirmed. In short, we can take it into consideration but always and only as a simple rumor.

As reported in the tweet, at the current stage Bethesda is prioritizingadjustment final lighting, the reordering of the elements, the response on the feedback obtained, the identification of possible system opportunities and the finalization of the optimization.

Among the final phases there are then tests on the target hardware, that is the optimization for PC and Xbox Series X | S and finally “if applicable” also another phase of general cleaning before launch. If this were really the state of things, it would be a further one confirmation of exit of Starfield for November 22, 2022 without delay, considering that most of the development would already be completed 10 months after launch.

Recently, Bethesda sent a couple of artworks to prepare for the next presentation of the game scheduled for spring, with an image showing mysterious caves to explore and one with which she wished a good 2022 full of discoveries to all.