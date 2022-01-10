Tech

development almost completed, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

Starfield it seems to be in the final cleaning phase general and final improvements to be applied, while the actual content development would be completed, according to reports from SKULLZI, a Twitter and YouTube account that, for years, has practically specialized on the rumors related to Bethesda.

It is therefore a rumor that it is impossible to verify at the moment, but from his it must be said that SKULLZI has stood out, in recent months, for having anticipated various information that later turned out to be true, as well as some of the various images of the alleged 2018 build of Starfield, which have not yet been confirmed. In short, we can take it into consideration but always and only as a simple rumor.

As reported in the tweet, at the current stage Bethesda is prioritizingadjustment final lighting, the reordering of the elements, the response on the feedback obtained, the identification of possible system opportunities and the finalization of the optimization.

Among the final phases there are then tests on the target hardware, that is the optimization for PC and Xbox Series X | S and finally “if applicable” also another phase of general cleaning before launch. If this were really the state of things, it would be a further one confirmation of exit of Starfield for November 22, 2022 without delay, considering that most of the development would already be completed 10 months after launch.

Recently, Bethesda sent a couple of artworks to prepare for the next presentation of the game scheduled for spring, with an image showing mysterious caves to explore and one with which she wished a good 2022 full of discoveries to all.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Battlefield 2042 on Steam has fewer active players than Battlefield V – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

In mid-November, Fortnite will no longer be played in China

November 3, 2021

the BEST are back on Amazon (€ 4.50)

2 weeks ago

Battlefield 2042, one of the epic skins infuriated the Ukrainians – Nerd4.life

November 12, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button