development is almost six months late, new in spring 2022

Many people wonder what happened to Final Fantasy 16 and an answer to this question comes directly from producer Naoki Yoshida through an open letter to update the community on the status of the project.

Yoshida apologizes for not being able to update the public in the course of 2021, initially news were expected during the year that is about to end but the months have passed without substantial updates on the state of development of the game. Unfortunately the works are delayed by nearly six months on schedule due to the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic which in recent times has caused new restrictions, lockdowns at the local level and obviously the need to reorganize the work to ensure maximum safety for all.

Final Fantasy 16 is a wide-ranging project, the first game in the series developed for PlayStation 5. It can therefore count on a large staff scattered around the world, precisely the restrictions due to the pandemic do not allow everyone to work at the same pace and there are problems with the management of assets and communications between the main team, the firms that are working in outsourcing and the freelance workers. Most of the year was spent on solving this problem, Yoshida assures, and the impact on the work to be done in 2022 should be minimal, allowing the studio to focus on various aspects of production such as the technical sector, the combat mechanics, refine the cutscenes and in general optimize the game.

Current plans provide a great new presentation during the spring of 2022 in what will be the real beginning of the path that will lead to the exit of the game.