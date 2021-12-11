‘development is in chaos, many fans will be disappointed,’ according to an insider

I do not pay for the considerations on the possible approach to The Last of Us for Star Wars Eclipse, the self-styled insider AccNGT reappears on social networks to provide advances on GTA 6 and its development.

In keeping with the latest reflections on the change of tone and direction of GTA 6 foreshadowed by a founder of Rockstar, the “deep throat” addresses directly to fans of Grand Theft Auto to warn them and invite them to prepare for what, in its say, they could be bitter disappointments.

According to the insider, in fact, “Some people don’t realize how chaotic the development of GTA 6 can be. I really think many fans will be severely disappointed with some aspects of the game, even if not from a purely graphic point of view”.

In light of these advances coming, according to the insider, from a source inside Rockstar, everything suggests that “If GTA 6 is officially announced at the end of this year or the beginning of 2022, there is really going to be some concern”. The reveal of GTA 6 in this period of time, suggests the insider, would mean witnessing the announcement of a project not ready yet and, therefore, inevitably destined to disappoint the enormous expectations of the fans.

As usual, we invite those who follow us to take this kind of indiscretions with due caution and to consider them for what they are, that is rumors coming from sources of dubious reliability. The speech regarding the latest news on GTA Online The Contract, the next narrative expansion of GTA V multiplayer with Franklin and Dr. Dre officially announced by Rockstar in recent days.