Development of Cuban vaccine Quimi-Vio is recognized by the WHO › Cuba › Granma

QuimiVio, the Cuban multivalent vaccine against pneumococcus, appears in the first report of the World Health Organization (WHO) on immunogens in development to prevent infections caused by bacteria resistant to antimicrobials, the Finlay Institute of Vaccines highlighted on its Twitter account. (IFV).

An urgent call from the WHO to improve the use of existing vaccines, develop new ones and accelerate those that are developed, accompanies the publication of the document, which includes 61 candidate vaccines, several of them in the last stages of development.

The Cuban product is included in the list along with other preparations in clinical trials designed to combat pneumococcus in nations such as the US, the UK, Switzerland, Austria, China and Brazil.

Quimi-Vio protects against seven of the most infectious and highly prevalent serotypes of pneumococcus worldwide, the pathogen that causes most pneumonia and bacterial meningitis in children, as well as bloodstream infections, otitis media, sinusitis and bronchitis.

The injectable has demonstrated safety, by generating expected mild adverse events at the local level, specialized sources confirmed to Granma. To test its effectiveness, an intervention study was carried out in Cienfuegos, between 2017 and 2018, which included 91.3% of children between one and five years of age with the possibility of being vaccinated.

A phase II-III clinical trial was also carried out, with 282 children aged 12 to 23 months, with which a similar safety profile to that reported with the international vaccine Prevenar 13 was obtained.