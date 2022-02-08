development plan for 80 million

NARDO ‘- A new and consolidated rooting of the Porsche group, which is headed by the Nardò Technical Center, in the Salento area with a strategic investment plan of about 80 million euros to raise the Nardò test center to a world-class circuit on software and hardware tests for intelligent driving of the cars of the future.

The new development plan of the Salento plant was presented in the context of the meeting between a delegation of the German automotive group with the president of the Region, Michele Emiliano, and the councilors of the council. To illustrate the innovations the director of research and development and member of the Porsche Ag Board, Michael Steiner.

Since Porsche Engineering took over the Nardò test center in 2012, around 80 million euros have already been invested and the same amount is earmarked for the development of the structure over the next four years. And Michael Steiner presented the development plan of the Nardò plant, destined to become, within the Porsche Group, the most advanced testing center for new technologies applied to the automotive sector.

“We thank the Puglia Region for the attention paid to our test programs on the car of the future” said Steiner, “we discussed the possibility of moving the tests on electric mobility, connectivity, software and automatic driving to Puglia. We have great plans to look forward together ”.

The planned investment is also aimed at strengthening the path undertaken by the Nardò Technical Center for the protection of the territory on which it stands, through environmentalization and landscape protection works. Among the planned interventions there is also the strengthening of the fire prevention system present in the test center, which already guarantees surveillance of the surrounding area.

“A wonderful business meeting” comments the president Emiliano, “with Porsche and with this great company that manages the center of Nardò. We are working together on its sustainable development to enable testing on the cars of the future. Porsche’s commitment, in particular with the introduction of these new technologies related to testing, will help us overcome the problems that the automotive industry is having in Puglia and Porsche is our partner in this process ”.

The meeting was particularly significant also in light of the crisis in the sector which is also involving the historic supply chain born in Puglia years ago. “It was a very important meeting for Nardò Technical Center” he concluded Antonio FreeCEO of Nardò Technical Center “during which the discussion with the Region on the future of this center, its transformation towards electric mobility, connectivity and autonomous driving was really fruitful”.

The Nardò Technical Center

The Nardò Technical Center, since 2012, is managed by Porsche Engineering Group GmbH, and develops and tests the connected and intelligent vehicles of the future. Founded in 1975, today it manages over twenty test tracks and facilities spread over an area of ​​over 700 hectares, with over 150 employees.

The Nardò Technical Center offers state-of-the-art engineering services for testing the machines of over 90 car manufacturers around the world. The high-speed loop along the Nardò-Avetrana is unique in the world with a length of 12.6 kilometers, allowing vehicles to be tested in extreme conditions. Throughout its history, the Nardò Technical Center has hosted tests of considerable importance, which in several cases have recorded records of international relevance.

Porsche Engineering Group GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of sports car manufacturer Porsche Ag, headquartered in Stuttgart (Germany) and is an international technology partner for the automotive industry. Around 1,500 engineers and software developers carry on the tradition of Ferdinand Porsche’s design office, founded in 1931, by developing the digital vehicle technologies of tomorrow.