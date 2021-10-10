developments arrive in the tough legal battle

The tough legal battle of the two actors continues unabated, whose divorce has inevitably ended up at the center of media attention; now new developments are coming

Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard goes on the legal battle of their troubled divorce. The two ex-spouses inevitably ended up at the center of the media news. There are many fans waiting to discover the turning points that take place in this ‘war’. And now they come new developments about what is happening in court. According to reports Court House News, a judge in Virginia partially agreed with Heard. Not only did he dismiss accusations that the well-known actor was responsible for a smear campaign against Amber. So the actress’s $ 100 million claim against her ex-husband suffered a significant setback, according to The Times.

The latter was sued by the star in 2019, who accused her of defamation after an opinion article published in the Washington Post. Without naming names, the actress claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. After that, Heard decided to sue Depp in 2020, on suspicion of trying to destroy his career. The judge thus recognized that eight statements by the well-known actor of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga about his ex-wife can be considered defamatory. Five of these would not be prosecuted, as they would now have lapsed.

These are the latest developments regarding the legal battle between the two actors. A difficult time for Depp, who after the lawsuit with the British newspaper The Sun, was forced to leave Fantastic Beasts 3. Fans were outraged by this situation. The decision made by Warner Bros to fire the actor and have him replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald the audience did not like her.

Now it seems, meanwhile, that Johnny would not risk lose the 100 million dollars against Heard. The former Oscar nominee and Heard show no sign of surrender, quite the contrary. But this legal battle now risks costing such a large sum.

The star hopes to find advantage in a new anti-SLAPP law of the state. All that remains is to wait to find out what the next developments will be in the lawsuit between the two former spouses, which is becoming increasingly fierce.