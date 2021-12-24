Deviation Games exclusive will go into production in 2022 – Nerd4.life

L’PS5 exclusive made by Deviation Games in collaboration with Sony’s PlayStation Studios will go into production in 2022.

The confirmation came from a video posted on the studio’s official YouTube channel in which Jason Blundell, founder of Deviation Games, states that the new IP will only go into full production starting next year, with 2021 instead being dedicated to pre -production. In short, this means that we will probably have to wait a long time to find out more about the project.

For those who do not know what we are talking about, during the course of the Summer Game Fest this summer PlayStation Studios had announced a collaboration with Deviation Games, a team of industry veterans and in particular shooting games, including Jason Bludell and Dave Anthony, who worked for years on the Call of Duty franchise at Activision studios.

The collaboration in question concerns a new game exclusively for PS5, of which however at the moment the details are very few. We know it was billed as an “all about quality” project, while PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst described it as a “a new revolutionary triple A IP“In short, words that arouse a lot of curiosity and we can’t wait to find out more over the next few years.