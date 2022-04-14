devices where it will stop working on April 30

Whether for work or socially, millions of Mexicans use this application daily to communicate. And with the new updates from the Meta company, which owns both WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat, it has improved the way the platforms work.

But with the good comes the bad because with these improvements they have made it stop working on different devices, this happens when WhatsApp receives updates and changes that no longer work on certain operating systems. And this is about to happen, because on April 30 there will be cell phones that will no longer be able to use this app, as they will be incompatible.

Changes to the platform

From time to time WhatsApp announces its updates and changes to the platform and below we have a list of devices that will no longer have the application.

Cell phones that work with the Android Ice Cream Sandwich operating system.

Devices with Android 4.1 or lower operating system.

Devices with iOS 10 or lower operating system.

These are the users who have Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0 and Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 will be the devices that will no longer be able to use WhatsApp

If you doubt that your device is one of them, you can check by entering configuration or settings and entering the system information tab.

While this is sad news for device owners whose operating systems will no longer be supported, the new updates are important for us to be better connected.

All these improvements are announced from time to time so that users have an adjustment period and can change their devices so as not to be left incommunicado from one day to the next. Now that you know which operating systems will no longer be in use and the date, you can take your precautions.

