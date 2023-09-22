Devil May Cry 6 Release Date, Rumors and Speculation

If you’ve replayed Devil May Cry 5 for the fiftieth time and are eager to sink your teeth into a new adventure, then like us, you’ll be incredibly excited for Devil May Cry 6 to arrive at your nearest game store.

It’s crazy how a game franchise that was supposed to be part of Resident Evil Canon finally became DMC. Capcom found that it didn’t quite fit the RE aesthetic and that any game was too complicated for the RE series. had be amazing, right?

If you’ve been a long-time Retro Dodo reader, you’ve no doubt come across the mighty Dante before. He is possibly the most recognizable character in the series and has an incredible job: Devil Hunter.

If you are also a fan of Souls games, then come forward. Dante’s wit, Vergil’s strength, the enormous difficulty of the games at times; DMC offers the complete package.

These games are packed with incredible features, and if Number 5 is anything to go by, Devil May Cry 6 will start off like a firework covered in swords and lava.

Here are all the facts, speculation, and release date information we have on Devil May Cry 6 so far, as well as some things we’d like to see from the new game!

NB: The following article contains spoilers.

Everything we know about Devil May Cry 6 so far

The devil may cry 6 has be even bigger and better than DMC 5, which in itself is quite a difficult task to comprehend.

It’s been 4 years at the time of writing since the last title was released, so we know that Capcom has been working on bringing us what is now considered a long-awaited sequel for some time.

Still, not as long as GTA fans have had to wait for a GTA V sequel, right?

At the end of DMC 5, we finally see a strange sort of reconciliation between Vergil and Dante, even though their arguments continue in the underworld as I write this. It’s all a bit tenuous if you ask me considering how Vergil had that massive Thanos vibe about wanting to rule everything.

That leads us to firmly believe that their ‘partnership’ will be dominant in DMC 6 now that family ties have been repaired… or that things are back to normal in the sense that they are still arguing.

But I’m coming to the speculation too soon; We’ll talk more about that in a second.

DMC 5 employed the use of live action cutscenes as an option for players to view instead of their digital counterparts.

Like Marmite, some people loved them and some people hated them.

Well, you can be sure that they will be back for the next match now that they have caused such a stir. But luckily, they’re an optional extra, so there’s nothing to get too upset about!

What can we expect from the Devil May Cry 6 game?

Each Devil May Cry game is more intense than the last, and while the action will be even more hellish than the previous game with the same number of puzzles, we also expect a much more immersive and deep story with a kind of sensations that we feel. while we were playing Ghost of Tsushima.

Vergil and Dante have a lot of problems to solve, and there’s always the ever-present option of one of them ruining the other at any given moment.

We simply feel that something unpleasant is afoot, although we cannot yet identify it.

Items, weapons and costumes will play a very important role in the game, as always, not to mention the powers and abilities that each character can summon.

If anything, we can expect the powers to get even better, with new traits unlocked by completing certain missions, like in the Metroid Prime games or even any RPG you’ve ever played.

The battles will be so fluid and skillful that we will never want them to end, which will undoubtedly keep us replaying this game another 50 times while we wait for Devil May Cry 7.

And finally, let’s talk about the world.

The levels in DMC games have always been incredibly designed. Still, since TotK, developers have had to rethink how players experience not only the world at face value, but also how deeply they can experiment and essentially get lost in each scenario.

Hyrule’s Depths may not be as twisted as Underworld, but we expect a lot more exploratory elements to be discovered throughout DMC 6 given how vast the games have become in recent years.

The main Devil May Cry 6 rumors

One of the main Devil May Cry 6 rumors is the return of previous characters from previous games, with chatter and other posts stipulating that Lucia could well return to the fold.

You may remember Lucia from her debut in DMC 2, and it’s about time she took on a more prominent role in the DMC series again.

Another rumor floating around the internet (and you probably won’t like this one) is that the next Devil May Cry game could actually be a remake and not a new game.

I know…I’ll give you a minute to process that.

I figured it would make sense; We’re seeing a lot of remakes right now, and look how excited everyone is for Silent Hill 2 Remake to release on PS5!

We’ve already seen a remake of the first 3 PS2 games, which means we could be about to get an upgraded version of the best-selling DMC game, Devil May Cry 4.

What consoles will Devil Mary Cry 6 be released on?

Devil May Cry 6 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Windows and Steam. We wouldn’t expect it to drop on Nintendo Switch due to console limitations.

Hey, we love the Switch, but I just don’t see that happening.

It’s more likely to drop once we get the Nintendo Switch Pro, but it’s still not a game I’d instantly associate with Nintendo’s target audience.

Devil May Cry 6 Release Date

Devil May Cry 6 is most likely arriving in Winter 2025.

If you’ve checked out our article on Resident Evil 9, you’ll know that we’ve tipped Capcom to release Chris Redfield’s latest adventure in summer 2025.

I think it would be unlikely for DMC and RE to share the same marketing space, with a 6 month gap between the two games being the most sensible option.

Plus, this would be a sure hit as a Christmas gift for gamers; Imagine spending Christmas Day relaxing with a beer and DMC 6. That sounds amazing!

What is the devil may cry?

Devil My Cry is a series starring the popular game character Dante and created by Hideki Kamiya. It is one of Capcom’s most popular games and features fierce battles combined with intense and often high difficulty gameplay.

As a series, it’s not known for its pick-up-and-play gameplay, but rather for 5-hour long stretches with a plate of snacks at your side.

The first came out in 2001 for the PS2 and was supposed to serve as Resident Evil 4, the title that, if you remember, was originally only supposed to come out on the GameCube.

How many Devil May Cry games are there?

At the time of writing, there are currently 6 Devil May Cry games available to play on consoles from PS2 to next-gen consoles like Xbox One and PS4, as well as Steam..

That’s really not bad for a game that was intended to be a Resident Evil title, huh?

And yes, it’s a little confusing that we’re writing about Devil May Cry 6 and there are already 6 games available, but stay with us.

What is the best Devil May Cry game?

In our honest opinion, the best Devil May Cry game is the first game released for PS2 in 2001. Sure, today we would go for the upgraded version for PS4, but that story and how hard it hit the first time. We’ve played it before, it simply can’t be beat.

That original story where Dante sets out to ruin the Demon Lord Mundus is still out of this world. Competing to get the best possible grade was also fantastic; He made us want to go back and do levels over and over again, discovering parts we had missed the first time.

I’m always a big proponent of saying “the first title doesn’t have to be the best just because it was the beginning.” But in this case, it’s true!

What is the best-selling Devil May Cry game?

The best-selling Devil May Cry game is Devil May Cry 4, with 5.4 million copies sold.

