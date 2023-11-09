Devil May Cry, Like a Dragon and more games with an additional 75% discount this week

On the PlayStation Store, the digital version of PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), call us for the essential promotion during the week. Starting November 17, thousands of titles are up to 75% off on our Sony consoles. Among these, it is worth mentioning Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the most fooled in celebration of the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. On the other hand, the offers on Xbox consoles are more timid, but it is also possible to save on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Cities: Skylines Remastered and Exoprimal, which are also available on Game Pass.