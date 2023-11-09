Devil May Cry, Like a Dragon and more games with an additional 75% discount this week

On the PlayStation Store, the digital version of PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), call us for the essential promotion during the week. Starting November 17, thousands of titles are up to 75% off on our Sony consoles. Among these, it is worth mentioning Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the most fooled in celebration of the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. On the other hand, the offers on Xbox consoles are more timid, but it is also possible to save on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Cities: Skylines Remastered and Exoprimal, which are also available on Game Pass.

Finally, Steam calls attention to various game collections as a discount. A Valve platform specialized in PC games, including Mafia Trilogy, BioShock: The Collection and Mega Man X: Anniversary Collection for 80% cheaper. The lines to follow, or TechTudo Take advantage of this week’s top deals to find your way to promotions. Confirm:

2 of 5 Yakuza: Like a Dragon presents a new protagonist in the story, Ichiban — Photo: Publicación/Sega Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduces a new protagonist in the story, Ichiban – Photo: Publication/Sega

games station

As a recent game in the RPG franchise released by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 75% off for a limited time. Users can also get Stray, Far Cry 6 and Control, a hit from Remedy Entertainment that arrives with the recently released Alan Wake 2. Check out the best deals on PlayStation games:

3 of 5 Stray places the player without control of a cat in a dystopian world and competes for the Game of the Year award — Photo: Publicación/BlueTwelve Studio Stray places the player without control of a cat in a dystopian world and competes for the game of the year award — Photo: Publicación/BlueTwelve Studio

Resident Evil Village: 73.80 reais;

The devil may cry 5: 42.73 reais;

Yakuza: Like a dragon – R$ 74.78;

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 69.97 reais;

Street – R$ 112.12;

Far Cry 6: 69.97 reais;

Control – R$ 37.37;

Souls of the devil: R$ 146.95;

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – R$ 83.68;

Stardew Valley: 55.93 reais.

xbox

Microsoft’s digital version offers discounts on several titles for Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series See the discounts on our Xbox consoles:

4 of 5 Exoprimal between games focused on two teams of five players in futuristic circles — Photo: Reprodução/Bruno Magalhães Exoprimal brings together two teams of five players in futuristic circles — Photo: Reprodução/Bruno Magalhães

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R$ 59.80;

Cities: Skylines remastered – R$ 36.86;

Exoprimal – R$ 181.35;

House Fin – R$ 25.22;

Green Hell – R$ 58.33;

Risk of rain 2 – R$ 26.29;

This war of mine – R$ 19.99;

Frostpunk: 50.23 reais;

Spirit of the North: Improved Edition – R$ 27.73;

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – R$ 29.98.

Steam

Or Steam has not yet started its big end-of-year promotions, traditional on the platform. You can now also save titles like Borderlands 3, Nioh: Complete Edition, and Blasphemous. Check out the items and most played in the promotion on the Valve platform:

5 of 5 In Borderlands 3 the player will live under the skin of two Caça-Arcas, a group whose objective is to prevent enemies from conquering new followers and creating chaos — Photo: Publicación/Xbox In Borderlands 3 the player will live under the skin of two Caça-Arcas, a group whose objective is to prevent enemies from conquering new followers and creating chaos. — Photo: Publication/Xbox

Mafia Trilogy – R$ 92.36;

BioShock: The Collection – R$ 23.80;

Mega Man X: Anniversary Collection – R$ 26.76;

Borderlands 3 – R$ 17.98;

Nioh: Complete Edition – R$ 57.27;

Blasphemous – R$ 33.47;

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – R$ 75.32;

F1 23 – R$ 143.60;

La Cantera – R$ 87.47;

Mega Man 11 – R$ 32.96.

