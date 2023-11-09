Devil May Cry, Like a Dragon and more games with an additional 75% discount this week

On the PlayStation Store, the digital version of PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5), call us for the essential promotion during the week. Starting November 17, thousands of titles are up to 75% off on our Sony consoles. Among these, it is worth mentioning Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the most fooled in celebration of the release of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. On the other hand, the offers on Xbox consoles are more timid, but it is also possible to save on Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Cities: Skylines Remastered and Exoprimal, which are also available on Game Pass.
Finally, Steam calls attention to various game collections as a discount. A Valve platform specialized in PC games, including Mafia Trilogy, BioShock: The Collection and Mega Man X: Anniversary Collection for 80% cheaper. The lines to follow, or TechTudo Take advantage of this week’s top deals to find your way to promotions. Confirm:
games station
As a recent game in the RPG franchise released by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is 75% off for a limited time. Users can also get Stray, Far Cry 6 and Control, a hit from Remedy Entertainment that arrives with the recently released Alan Wake 2. Check out the best deals on PlayStation games:
- Resident Evil Village: 73.80 reais;
- The devil may cry 5: 42.73 reais;
- Yakuza: Like a dragon – R$ 74.78;
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: 69.97 reais;
- Street – R$ 112.12;
- Far Cry 6: 69.97 reais;
- Control – R$ 37.37;
- Souls of the devil: R$ 146.95;
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – R$ 83.68;
- Stardew Valley: 55.93 reais.
xbox
Microsoft’s digital version offers discounts on several titles for Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series See the discounts on our Xbox consoles:
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – R$ 59.80;
- Cities: Skylines remastered – R$ 36.86;
- Exoprimal – R$ 181.35;
- House Fin – R$ 25.22;
- Green Hell – R$ 58.33;
- Risk of rain 2 – R$ 26.29;
- This war of mine – R$ 19.99;
- Frostpunk: 50.23 reais;
- Spirit of the North: Improved Edition – R$ 27.73;
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX – R$ 29.98.
Steam
Or Steam has not yet started its big end-of-year promotions, traditional on the platform. You can now also save titles like Borderlands 3, Nioh: Complete Edition, and Blasphemous. Check out the items and most played in the promotion on the Valve platform:
- Mafia Trilogy – R$ 92.36;
- BioShock: The Collection – R$ 23.80;
- Mega Man X: Anniversary Collection – R$ 26.76;
- Borderlands 3 – R$ 17.98;
- Nioh: Complete Edition – R$ 57.27;
- Blasphemous – R$ 33.47;
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – R$ 75.32;
- F1 23 – R$ 143.60;
- La Cantera – R$ 87.47;
- Mega Man 11 – R$ 32.96.
With information from games station, xbox AND Steam
