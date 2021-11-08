Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise: plot, cast, curiosity about the film

Is titled Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise and is a thriller, released in cinemas starting May 8, 2014, directed by Atom Egoyan and that will be broadcast Saturday 6 November 2021 in prime time at 21.20 on Rai 4. We reveal the cast, the plot and some little curiosities about this film.

In cast of the film Devil’s Knot – Until proven otherwise, we find the presence of the following actors: Reese Witherspoon, Colin Firth, Alessandro Nivola, Kevin Durand, Mireille Enos, Bruce Greenwood, Amy Ryan, Stephen Moyer, Elias Koteas, Matt Letscher, Martin Henderson, Collette Wolfe





Based on the true story of the West Memphis Three, linked to the murder of three children, who were savagely murdered in West Memphis, Arkansas, in 1993. Spurred on by a demand from a grieving city, local police swiftly act to bring three “devil-worshiping” teenagers to trial. Their lives are in the balance: the investigator Ron Lax he tries to find the truth between the city’s need for justice and the guilt that weighs on the accused. Who killed the three innocent souls?

The film – presented, for the first time, at Toronto International Film Festival in 2013 -. represents the first American film by Armenian director Atrom Egoyan. The film, as anticipated in the plot, is inspired by the real events that involved the murders of three children in Arkansas in 1993 and is based on the story Devil’s Knot: The True Story of the West Memphis Three from Mara Leveritt.

Filming took place, starting in 2012, in Georgia, specifically in Atlana and Morrow. The crew then moved to Cartersville for the courthouse scenes, shot at the Barton County Courthhouse.