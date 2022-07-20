Devin Booker already replaced by Kendall Jenner? The photo that ignites the internet!

The separation of Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had caused a stir recently, and the young woman recently attracted attention with her Instagram story. She thus hid her “companion” there on the occasion of a wedding… Was it the star of Phoenix, or a new partner? The shot obviously intrigued the internet. We take stock.

Definitely, the times are far from obvious for Devin Booker. On the sporting level, the rear will have things to be forgiven with the Suns, after the failure in the second round of the playoffs in 2021-22. He had failed at all against the Mavericks, accumulating bad choices and weak percentages as he stubbornly waged a psychological war with Luka Doncic. And we’re only talking about what’s happening on the pitch…

Because in terms of his private life, the situation is not the calmest for the former resident of Kentucky. Indeed, he experienced the end of his relationship with Kendall Jenner, star of social networks. The two ex-lovebirds no longer seemed on the same wavelength regarding the future: the young woman was thinking in particular of having children, which would not be the case for the NBA star. And obviously, she lived this separation very well, judging by the ultra-hot photo that she posted as a newly single.

In recent days, however, we thought we were witnessing a small miracle, for the one who will be the cover of the game NBA 2K 23. In effect, a recent video showed them together, all in a posture that still seemed quite intimate. But present at a wedding of friends, the founder of the 818 Tequila brand created confusion following a photo published via her Instagram story… with her masked companion of the day. At first glance, when you look closely, it’s hard to recognize the star of Phoenix with the only visible clue… hands.

Read also

Barely gone, Dejounte Murray burns Gregg Popovich!

Kendall Jenner with another man?

@kendalljenner / Instagram

Would it be one more blow for the rear? If that had been the case, no one would really have been surprised to see him. again torn in the nightclub (like recently) to forget about this case. However, other images of the event have come to bring a little more clarity to this story. In reality, it turns out that it was indeed Devin Booker in the photo! The two were indeed present side by side throughout the reception, which puts an end to the rumors:

Obviously, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are indeed together again, after being separated for a few weeks. Good for the guard, who will be able to focus again entirely on the coming season with the Suns.