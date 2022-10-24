Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, the photo that settles the file!

After two years of relationship, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner had decided to take a break, which is never a good sign in a relationship. But what about today? Did they manage to find each other? A photo of them in Los Angeles seems to settle the case.

Since 2020 and his exploits in the bubble, Devin Booker is finally considered a real NBA star. The Suns guard continues to make stats, but unlike his early career, he is finally winning games. But after the spanking received against the Mavericks in the semi-finals of the conference, this loss of 33 points during Game 7, D-Book knows that he still has a long way to go. So he spent his summer training with CP3, and he’s already in crazy shape.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner as a couple again!

And his game isn’t the only thing he’s been working tirelessly on in recent months. Indeed, Devin Booker also had to whip to pick up the pieces with Kendall Jenner, with whom he has long been on hiatus. While the rumor of a reconciliation has been circulating for several months, the latest photos of them leave no room for doubt: they are indeed a couple again!

kendall jenner and devin booker pic.twitter.com/p1VDgRgRrw —kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) August 29, 2022

Kendall Jenner Keeps Close to Devin Booker During Nighttime Dinner Outing in LA

08•29•2022 pic.twitter.com/xQe3sHVT6e — xoxo (@goodxobad) August 30, 2022

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were more than complicit when leaving this restaurant in Los Angeles, and their physical proximity leaves no real doubt about their situation. After a beneficial period of estrangement, they were able to find each other and work on their relationship, in order to start off on the right foot. The rear will be pumped up for the new season with this good news!

Devin Booker has found the love of his life, the two lovebirds seem to be happier than ever, so he must be in a great state of mind this fall. With a great Book, the Suns can hope to do great things.