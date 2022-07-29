Devin Booker Apparently Confirms Hawaiian Vacation With Kendall Jenner

ads

Aloha, Devin Booker!

The NBA player has appeared to confirm he’s joined Kendall Jenner in Hawaii, two weeks after sparking rumors they vacationed together.

Booker, 25, posted a photo on Instagram Thursday of himself standing on the edge of a cliff in a black t-shirt, matching shorts and sneakers.

“trek king,” the Phoenix Suns keeper captioned the social media upload, which the model, 26, and her sister Kylie Jenner “loved.”

Booker also posted an Instagram Story photo of a waterfall alongside a dangling emoji.

Kendall previously shared a photo of the same waterfall while documenting her tropical trip.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ alum’s Instagram slideshow featured selfies in swimsuits, jeep rides and ocean dips, the latter apparently showing a glimpse of Booker.

Kendall also posted a boat ride snap featuring her friend Lauren Perez.

When Perez uploaded vacation photos that same day, many Instagram users said they recognized the Hawaiian sights.

On Monday, Kendall gave another clue to her whereabouts when she posted more beachside snaps of herself stripping down to a psychedelic cover-up and donning a matching bikini.

“Humuhumunukunukuapua’a,” she captioned the footage, which is the name of Hawaii’s state fish.

Jenner started dating Booker in 2020.GC Images

The 818 Tequila creator is rumored to have split from Booker last month, with a source telling Page Six in June that they are focused on their careers.

But the duo reunited at Malibu House days later, and the “Kardashians” star then brought the athlete as her plus-one to a friend’s wedding.

Kendall and Booker have remained tight-lipped about their romance since they started dating in 2020, waiting until February of the following year to confirm their romance.

In April, the reality star told Jimmy Kimmel that she watches “all” of her partner’s games, noting that she had “always been a fan” of the NBA.

