Devin Booker, Manu Ginobili, Kylie Jenner and more witnessed Carlos Alcaraz’s impressive feat at the US Open [Videos]

Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner share during the US Open 2022 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud.

Carlos Alcaraz’s victory this Sunday at the US Open moved everyone present at the USTA Billie Jean King in Flushing Meadows and although many attended as tennis lovers and others related to the show or other sports also celebrated what was done by the Spanish.

Devin Booker, Kylie Jenner, Manu Ginóbili, among others were some of the celebrities who were in the stands and appreciated Alcaraz’s victory over Casper Ruud.

In the case of Devin BookerPhoenix Suns player in the NBA and Kylie Jennermodel and influencer, They went to the US Open together due to the relationship they both maintain for some time.

The funny thing is that the pair was seen celebrating all the points of Alcaraz and were recorded by the cameras of the Grand Slam broadcast.

Another of the guests was the recently inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, Manu Ginóbiliwho was also seen supporting the Hispanic and celebrating later after the victory.

In addition, Ginóbili fulfilled commercial commitments with the ESPN chain regarding the launch of ‘En Primera Persona’, an interview conducted by his former teammate on the Argentine national team Fabricio Oberto.

Other attendees to the event were the actress and model Christie Brinkleythe Oscar winner Anne Hathawayto the multifaceted Lin-Manuel Miranda and even the singer Rick Astleyall enjoying the great show that Ruud and Alcaraz gave.

All of them witnessed the victory of Carlos Alcaraz, which not only represented him a purse of $2.2 million dollars but also made him become the youngest number one in the history of tennis.

