Devin Booker suffers injury and gives Phoenix Suns more complications in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

More on top of the annoyance that forced the shooting guard to leave the court, after scoring 31 points, he lost his home court advantage in the series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

This Tuesday night was not one of the best for phoenix suns. The best team of the regular season in the National Basketball Association (NBA) He came as the top favorite in his series of Playoffs before the last frame coming from the play-inWhat New Orleans Pelicans.

The outlook for those led by Monty-Williams was one of the best, which was evident in the first game, last Sunday, where under the baton of Chris-Paul they took the victory by 110-99; however, in the second cast, everything changed suddenly.

And it is that everything seemed to be on track, in the Suns, to add their second win in a row in the NBA Playoffs 2022, more with a Devin Booker who scored 31 points in the first time; however, the shooting guard starred in an event that could change the series, and worse, benefit the Pelicans.

Booker is injured and complicates the Suns in the Playoffs



It was at the beginning of the third quarter, when the 25-year-old wanted to avoid a dunk by Jason Hayesat which time he suffered an ailment in the hamstring of his right legwhich forced him to leave the game, and in the next few hours he will be evaluated to find out the severity of his injury.

Without Booker on the field, the Suns went under, which was taken advantage of by the Pelicans, who thanks to the 37 points and 11 rebounds from Brandon Ingramtook the victory from Arizona by 125-114, generating uncertainty in this NBA Playoffs 2022 key, which will continue this Friday in Louisiana.