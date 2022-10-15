Devin Booker wound up like clockwork, watch out for the damage

Devin Booker is already entering his eighth NBA campaign. Eight seasons of constant progress that have made him one of the best players in the big circus. Under the background of revenge, the Book could well swing us a season of anthology to adorn its golden carcass and finally parade in the streets of its city.

“Unfinished business”. Devin Booker was clear during media day: this season, he does not intend to sort the lenses. Only one thing is on his mind and, spoiler, that’s a ring. For the second year in a row, the Suns and Devin walked past the jewelry store without stopping there. After Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final in 2021, it was Luka Doncic who came to shower the hopes of the Cactus in the second round of the Playoffs. Two failures that leave a bitter taste for Kendall Jenner’s favorite NBA player. Even if he suffered from the comparison with the insolent Slovenian, the back of the Suns is to be credited with a remarkable season. Judge by yourself : 26.8 pearls, 5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 68 games. Booker is a player who knows how to do everything offensively and with an almost unparalleled elegance. But it is above all a sacred zinzin which can catch fire at any time. In 2021-22, the arsonist thus posed four games at more than 40 points, including a peak at 49 pawns on the lands of the Joker. The face of the Cactus is him, and the franchise did not hesitate to give him a whole bunch of greenbacks to extend it this summer. Result: a nice signing on a four-year CDD and 214 million dollars. Arriving in Phoenix in 2015, Book is the foundation for the Suns’ rebuilding and return to prominence. The back has ensured his future, Phoenix is ​​his home and regardless of the criticism after the failure in the Playoffs, the number one intends to give everything for the franchise as he announced in front of the microphones:

” I go forward. The accolades, the downfalls, I take it all with me. I think that’s the beauty of our sport. I think that’s what makes my story. I’m just going to keep working to move forward. We have unfinished business to finish. I will continue to work throughout my career and my life. For me, this is just the beginning. »

A more than incredible start. When we talk about Arizona’s Wonder Boy, we’re talking about a three-time All-Star who naturally enters the MVP race every (start of) season. Monstrous stat line, a winning team… Usually, that’s the combo to win the bet. However, Luka Doncic’s son Devin Booker finished in fifth place in the 2022 ranking. One more reason to motivate the beast to smash everything in 2022-23. Book has clearly progressed in defense, his offensive palette is wider than ever and the mamba mentality continues to infuse him. As the Suns prepare to kick off a crucial season, Devin Booker may well set the NBA on fire to finally receive all the praise he deserves.

Devin Booker is one of the best players in the League. The 25-year-old Cactus can do it all and can quickly turn into a human torch. Last season, he chained performances but, unfortunately, we will remember his lost duel against Doncic. What makes the Book a bit revengeful?