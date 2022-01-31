Devolver Digital had provided Atari’s NFT loot box 4 years ago, but at the time it was satire – Nerd4.life

Devolver Digital, 4 years ago, he had foreseen through his own satirical shows of E3 the arrival of NFT loot box from Atari, recently announced. Let’s see for the details.

First of all, you need to know that Atari announced for the company’s 50th anniversary the distribution of loot boxes containing NFTs, then called GFT (which recalls the English word “gift”).

These GFT they are loot boxes, prize boxes that give access to random NFTs, based on the Atari franchises and divided by rarity. These rewards are either “common”, “rare” or “epic”. Drop rates are 5% for rare and 1% for epics. If you buy five GFTs though, the last one is a “surprise GFT”, with better rewards. Furthermore, those who buy and own GFTs can access videogame competitions and those who obtain high scores will access special rewards. Additionally, you will have access to a Discord server where you can buy and view NFTs. There will also be access to something related to the metaverse, but no precise explanations have been given to this effect.

How does this relate to Devolver Digital? The company that deals with indie distribution had in practice foreseen this type of product with its 2018 show, calling it “loot box coin”. The idea is not exactly identical, but in a certain measure we speak of the same type of approach to the videogame world.

The fundamental point of the matter is that at the time (we repeat, only 4 years ago), all of this was held satire, an absurd and unreal version of the videogame market, an exaggeration of the practices of the big companies of those years. Now, investing your money in NFT loot boxes is a reality. What do you think?