Devotees of the gagá come out in the Dominican Republic amid controversy

Santo Domingo, DR.

Devotees of the gagá, a cultural and religious tradition that mixes Catholicism and voodoo, came out this Friday en masse to celebrate in various parts of the Dominican Republic, despite the controversy generated by the decision of a city in the country to ban this ritual created by blacks. who work on sugar plantations.

One of the processions that was quite crowded was the one that started from Hato Mayor, in the east of the country, whose participants traveled dozens of kilometers to celebrate this ritual, where music, bright colors and alcohol go hand in hand.

The pilgrimage was joined by followers after followers, closely watched by police officers, who forced the organizers of the ritual to turn down the music when they passed in front of an evangelical or Catholic church.

One of the leaders of this gagá is Rafael Emilio ‘El brujo’, who highlighted in statements to Efe the importance of this festival for Dominican culture, since it is “a tradition.”

WHAT IS THE GAGA AND ITS CELEBRATION

The gagá comprises a series of rituals with a religious content, accompanied by music and dance, which are celebrated during Holy Week and which originated in the rare music brought by Haitian immigrants who worked in the cane fields of eastern Dominican.

The ceremony begins on the night of Holy Thursday with the raising of the chair, a ritual consisting of the reconfirmation of the commitments or promises of the participants, acquired for periods of three to seven years.

After other rituals, the tours begin outside the batey or neighborhood where the ceremonial tabernacle is located, to which they return at midnight on Easter Sunday.

“It’s a devotion, it’s part of our origin,” said Emilio, who criticized a recent measure adopted by authorities in San Pedro de Macorís, in the east, which limited this activity to rural areas and sugar mills, known as bateyes.

CONTROVERSY AFTER THE BAN

The decision was adopted by the Provincial Council of San Pedro de Macorís for security reasons since, as Efe was told from the City Council, there have been episodes of violence between participants and opposing gagás.

Cultural groups have been denouncing for some time the intention of official authorities to prohibit this activity, despite the fact that it is part of the Dominican cultural diversity.

Given the decision adopted in San Pedro de Macorís, the Ministry of Culture called for the celebration of “all indigenous cultural events, without distinction of social class or religion, since it is the duty of every government to promote and protect the culture of peoples”.

Through a statement, said portfolio stated that “the gagá is a musical and dance manifestation, with a religious component, whose main celebration takes place during the Holy Week period and, in addition, is protected by the Constitution of the country.”