Dewan: COVID-19 School Vaccine Mandate Deadline Delayed

With the current school year almost over, many parents and community members have been inquiring about the status of the COVID-19 vaccination mandate announced last year for school-aged children.

The state of California had previously announced plans to require the COVID-19 vaccine for children to attend school.

some time after the FDA fully approves the vaccine.

On Thursday, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced a new timeline for its planned COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools, as it will not begin the rulemaking process to require the vaccine. COVID-19 for the next 2022-23. school year.

The COVID-19 vaccine requirements will not go into effect until July 1, 2023 at the earliest. This new schedule will ensure that school communities and families have more time to plan and implement new vaccine requirements.

Full FDA approval is needed before beginning the rulemaking process to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of other childhood immunizations already required by the California Health and Safety Code for school attendance. person.

Once fully approved by the FDA, CDPH will review and consider the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Family Physicians before implementing a school immunization requirement.

COVID-19 vaccines, masks, and testing resources have helped schools maintain in-person instruction throughout the school year. Vaccines remain the most effective tool against hospitalization and serious illness from COVID-19.

CDPH emphasizes the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and strongly encourages all eligible Californians, including eligible children, to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is available throughout Santa Clara County at pediatricians, clinics, and pharmacies. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.SCCfreevax.org or call a health care provider.

San José Spotlight columnist Mary Ann Dewan is the Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools. She has over 33 years of experience in the field of education. Her columns appear every third Monday of the month.