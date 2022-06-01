DeWanda Wise clears up a Marvel controversy

Actress DeWanda Wise was about to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe and now she reveals exactly what happened.

The movie Captain Marvel It was a tremendous success, grossing over $1.128 million worldwide. In the cast stand out Brie Larson as Carol Danvers Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson as Talos, Jude Law as Yon-Rogg and Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau. but the actress DeWanda Wise was about to interpret Mary Rambeauthe best friend of Carlo Danvers who has also returned to UCM in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) as one of the Illuminati.

At that time, there was a lot of controversy because DeWanda Wise he left the film a little before shooting began and it was speculated that it had been due to creative problems. But the reality is very different and it has been the actress herself, who we will now see in Jurassic World 3who wanted to reveal what really happened in an interview with Gizmondo.

Well, I always correct people. I did not choose to leave. I would never make that decision for myself, that sounds ridiculous. You know, you sign a contract for a TV show and it’s in first place, and that’s your responsibility… You’ve got audience members saying: I would have sued. Good for you. I don’t want to be sued! I’m not trying to get Spike Lee and Netflix to sue me. So, you know, over time it was very disappointing, and also difficult in that context, you know.”

The actress DeWanda Wise refers to the fact that he had to start shooting the second season of Nola Darling (She’s Gotta Have It) and that’s why he couldn’t do Captain Marvel.

Now he will play a similar character.

Although he could not bring to life Mary Rambeau in Captain Marvelthe actress DeWanda Wise have you had the opportunity to do something similar as kayla watts in Jurassic World 3.

“Obviously we are a lot of actors, we see what you say. Like, we see when you say: Oh, you’re so stupid or whatever. And it’s real practice not to get defensive when people are talking about you like that online. But with this, obviously, clearly, if it’s not clear by now, Maria was a pilot, and for your point, what you just said before, I don’t repeat performances. So if she had been in Captain Marvel, if she had already played a pilot, and then Colin calls me up on this and says, Guess what? She is a pilot. I would have said: I’m so sorry, I don’t. I don’t believe in capitalism. You’re going to have to find someone else. You know? So, I think everything happens at the time it needs to happen and I’m very grateful to be here now.”

The movie Jurassic World 3 where we will see DeWanda Wise It will be released in theaters on June 9, 2022.