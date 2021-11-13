DEXs grow faster than centralized exchanges, but Binance still remains number one

A new report from Chainalysis highlights how decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are growing faster than traditional centralized trading platforms. Despite this, several similar data show that centralized exchanges are far from unpopular: in fact, Binance recorded 171 million visitors in October alone.

On November 11, Chainalysis published a report on crypto exchanges, breaking them down according to their business models: DEX, CEX, over-the-counter (OTC) brokers, derivatives platforms, and high-risk exchanges with minimum KYC requirements. .

According to the data, the number of DEXs between Q1 2019 and Q3 2021 increased by more than 100%, reaching 205 in June of this year. By comparison, the number of CEXs temporarily increased from around 100 to 120, before dropping back to around 100 in that time frame.

The number of OTC brokers also increased by 50%, reaching 150 in the third quarter of 2021. The number of derivative exchanges perceived a slight increase to around 125 in 2019, and has been steady since then. Conversely, high-risk exchanges increased during the middle of 2020 to around 150, and then dropped sharply below 100 in the third quarter of 2021.

Growth of active crypto exchanges. Source: Chainalysis

“Of course, the number of active exchanges in each category is not the only way to judge the status of those categories. After all, crypto companies aren’t simply trying to survive – they need to grow their user bases and transaction volumes in order to thrive.“, the report states.

“The picture becomes clearer when we focus, including the size of exchanges and support for on / off-ramping from fiat. The big DEXs are growing the fastest, while the big OTCs, the big crypto-to- fiat and derivatives saw modest growth. Across all categories, however, the number of small exchanges has decreased, suggesting that this market can no longer support itself with niche players alone. What’s the lesson? Exchanges need to reach the mass, or a small audience of large-scale traders, in order to stay in business. “

Chainalysis pointed out that the growing popularity of DEX over the past two years has coincided with the “explosive growth of the DeFi category in generalThe company reported that the total value received by the DEXs grew from about 10 billion in July 2020 to a peak of 368 billion in May 2021, marking an increase of about 3579%.

Binance is still number one

Despite intense scrutiny and pushback from regulators around the world in recent months, the data shows that the centralized Binance exchange still dominates its competitors.

According to Similar Web data compiled by Finbold, Binance had the highest traffic in October with a total of 171 million visitors. The figure represents a 12% increase over the previous month. Coinbase ranks second, with 91 million visitors last month – a 31% increase in traffic from the previous month.

The third most popular exchange is PancakeSwap, a DEX that operates on the Binance Smart Chain, with 25 million visitors and a 14% increase over the previous month. Finally, Bybit is in fourth place with 24 million (down 8% compared to September).

Coingecko data reports that Binance is far ahead of its competitors in terms of volume – the platform that has recorded more than $ 33.3 billion in volume in the past 24 hours. This figure is five times larger than the total of second-placed Coinbase, which generated $ 6.6 billion in volume in the past 24 hours.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that former Binance executives estimated the company could be worth as much as $ 300 billion, comparing it to a publicly traded company. It is unclear when or how Binance will go public considering the absence of a formal location. However, in September, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Binance’s US subsidiary was aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for 2024.