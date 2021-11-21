DF tests on graphics, resolution and framerate

After the comparison between Elden Ring nextgen consoles by the youtuber ElAnalistaDeBits, also for the boys of Digital Foundry The time has come to publish the results of the performance tests conducted on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S versions of the Beta of FromSoftware’s soulslike blockbuster.

The builds made available by the Japanese software house to those who participated in the Elden Ring Network Test they give us the image of a product which, although it has now reached the final stages of development, still needs some adjustments and some optimization interventions.

With the punctuality that distinguishes its work, the DF team starts from the analysis of the dynamic resolution of the two graphic modes proposed by the Beta and then expands the discussion to the fluidity of the framerate, the quality of the shadows and the discrepancies in the performance offered on consoles. last generation.

Net of the imperceptible differences between the performance of the Network Test between resolution and graphic detail (which translate into a slight advantage for PS5 compared to Xbox Series X), what emerges most from the Digital Foundry tests are the non-sporadic drops in framerate felt when playing in Performance mode, with oscillations between 45 and 60fps in the refresh rate of the images on the screen.

The “diehards of 60fps”, if nothing else, have been able to opt on PS5 for the download of the Beta in its backwards compatible PS4 version and enjoy a more fluid and “stable” gaming experience on average, while knowing that you have to compromise with graphic detail and dynamic resolution.

FromSoftware’s guys still have a couple of months to improve and optimize their engine, thanks to the launch of Elden Ring scheduled for February 25, 2022 on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. In the meantime, we invite you to read our in-depth study by Francesco Fossetti with the Elden Ring test between gameplay and open world.