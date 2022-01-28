DGA Award 2022: among the nominations Jane Campion, Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Branagh

The nominations of the DGA Award 2022, the awards given by the American directors’ union, allow Jane Campion to obtain her second career nomination.

The nomination to the DGA Award 2022 have been announced and in the running for the prestigious award there is also Jane Campion thanks to the work done with the film The power of the dog.

The presence among the nominations of the director brings to eleven the nominations obtained by a woman in the history of the awards.

Jane Campion also became the second director, after Kathryn Bigelow who did it with The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, to be nominated twice after being nominated in 1994.

The director will clash with her peers Kenneth Branagh, Denis Villeneuve, Steven Spielberg, the most nominated of all time with 12 nominations in the category, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Among the rookie directors, however, there will also be Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rebecca Hall and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

The winners of the 2022 DGA Awards will be announced at a ceremony on 12 March.

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dunes

Best New Director