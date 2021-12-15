DHL arrives at D’Annunzio, workers are chained to Orio al Serio

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With the arrival of the warehouse of Poste Italiane at D’Annunzio in Montichiari, which thus becomes one of the most important freight yard at national level, DHL has left Orio al Serio airport (Bergamo) to move to Malpensa and doubling the contract with Poste Italiane, also involving the Brescia airport. This has provoked several protests from union singles, among which Adl Cobas stands out

Today the strike resumed by some of the workers outside the Orio DHL, which this morning gave birth to a new garrison during which some workers chained themselves to company gates in protest.

«DHL had promised a discussion table in the prefecture, but she did not show up by disregarding her promises and commitments – says the spokesperson for ADL Cobas, RiccardoGermani – The strike has turned into an unprecedented action, the workers are chained to contest the reorganization of the DHL which provides for the cut of hours and salary and it moving the activities to Brescia without arranging any shuttle.Unacceptable conditions for a company that sees growing turnover: workers will be forced to resign or work for 300 euros a month “.

