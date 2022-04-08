DHL plane breaks in two in Costa Rica

A airplane company cargo DHL skidded on the runway of the most important airport in Costa Rica and broke in two, which caused the total closure of the air terminal.

As detailed on Thursday by the Fire Department, shortly before ten in the morning an alert was received from an aircraft that had taken off from the Juan Santamaria International Airport (15 kilometers west of San José) but decided to return after detecting a failure in its hydraulic system.

Héctor Chaves, director of the Costa Rican Fire Department, commented that upon making landfall in the southern sector of the airport almost 30 minutes later, the airplane it skidded, spun, and finally its fuselage split in two, exposing its cargo. “The units mobilized to get the pilot and co-pilot out. Then foam was applied to prevent any spill and now work is being done on an earthen dam to prevent the spilled fuel from entering the sewage system,” Chaves commented.

According to the deputy director of Civil Aviation, Luis Miranda, the airplane of cargo was destined for La Aurora Airport in Guatemala City. Her crew consisted of only two people, cargo and two and a half hours of fuel on board. The airplane He had only traveled 35 miles from the Costa Rican airport when he requested permission to return.

The director of Firefighters also explained that the Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) will work on the extraction of the remaining fuel in the wings of the airplane.

Both the pilot and the co-pilot are reported to be in good health, while the Fire Department indicated that the cargo did not move from its place despite the impact and that the inventory is being worked on to determine if there are dangerous substances inside.

Chaves also commented that once the crashed airplane it was possible to observe the spill of a blue liquid corresponding to the hydraulic system, without which the aircraft loses the ability to use its brakes and ailerons.

The airport operator assured that the situation will force the entry and exit of aircraft to be closed until at least six in the afternoon, which will cause the diversion of at least 32 flights from North, Central and South America. Some of these flights will be diverted to the Daniel Oduber International Airport in the city of Liberia (200 kilometers northwest of San José), but since it is a small airport, it will not be able to handle all the diverted flights, which will also be sent to Panama and Guatemala. or returned to their original destinations.