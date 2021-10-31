Di Battista leaves Siena again. “Draghi takes time on Mps, these are palace maneuvers”

Alessandro Di Battista’s return to politics starts from Siena, the first stage of the tour, Su la Testa. “In this country there is no opposition – says the former grillino deputy – From here we try to do some simple opposition battles. The Movement is now also part of the establishment ”.

The former M5S speaks of “distorted narrative” in the country. For example “Can Draghi ever talk about the bankruptcy of the banking system since he was one of the architects? As governor of the Bank of Italy, he fundamentally endorsed the nefarious takeover of Banca Antonveneta by Mps ”says Di Battista. “The premier has his responsibilities but no one reminds him, they are all obsequious in front of him.”

On the negotiations between UniCredit and Mef for Mps “perhaps there was a temporary interruption” and “there could be an agreement with the EU to give Italy more time and resolve the problem after the election of Draghi as President of the Republic. Maybe Draghi is afraid of endorsing an operation that could lead to a job cut in the bank – he adds – this is a fact that could represent a disappointment for the Democratic Party which is intrinsically linked to the Sienese institute. Draghi needs the votes in Parliament to become President of the Republic and perhaps, for this reason, he wants to buy time. However, these are palace maneuvers and in the end the bill will be paid by the savers ”.